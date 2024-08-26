Ryde and Bridewell Share Honours in Thrilling Cadwell Park Showdown

The 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship delivered an action-packed Bank Holiday Monday at Cadwell Park, with two races that kept fans on the edge of their seats. The day began with an intense morning warm-up session that set the stage for the battles to come.

Warm-Up Session: Kyle Ryde of OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing topped the timesheets with a 1:26.372, showcasing his intent for the day. His teammate Ryan Vickers was close behind, just 0.077 seconds off the pace, with Lee Jackson rounding out the top three. This session hinted at the fierce competition to come, with the top 10 riders separated by less than a second.

Race 2: The second race of the weekend saw Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) demonstrate why he’s leading the championship. Starting from 12th on the grid, Bridewell made a blistering start, taking the lead on the opening lap. Despite constant pressure from Kyle Ryde and local favourite Lee Jackson, Bridewell held his nerve to take the checkered flag by a mere 0.219 seconds.

The race was marked by several notable performances:

Ryan Vickers put on a spectacular show, charging from 20th on the grid to finish 6th, showcasing both his skill and the potential of the OMG GRILLA Yamaha. Charlie Nesbitt set the fastest lap of the race with a 1:25.882, underlining the pace of the MasterMac Honda team. Peter Hickman received a long lap penalty for an incident involving Danny Kent, who unfortunately crashed out, adding drama to the mid-pack battle.

The tight finish, with the top three covered by just 0.242 seconds, highlighted the competitive nature of the championship this season.

Top 5 Results – Race 2:

Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) – 17:23.051 Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – +0.219s Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda) – +0.242s Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) – +2.025s Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) – +2.425s

Race 3 – Monster Energy Cadwell 90 Trophy: The final race of the weekend provided even more excitement over its longer 20-lap format. Kyle Ryde claimed victory in a thrilling race, but not before early drama saw his teammate Ryan Vickers crash out of the lead at Coppice on lap two. Vickers had set a blistering pace, recording the fastest lap of the weekend with a 1:25.891 before his unfortunate exit.

Ryde managed the race perfectly from that point, holding off a determined Tommy Bridewell, who secured his 100th British Superbike podium – a remarkable milestone in his career. Lee Jackson rounded out the podium, much to the delight of the home crowd, making it a fantastic weekend for the Lincolnshire rider.

The longer race format allowed for some interesting developments:

Glenn Irwin and Josh Brookes engaged in a race-long battle, finishing 5th and 6th respectively, separated by just 0.582 seconds after 20 laps. Peter Hickman bounced back from his earlier penalty to finish 9th, showcasing strong pace in the latter stages of the race. Billy McConnell impressed with a solid 10th place finish for the C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing Honda team.

Top 5 Results – Race 3:

Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – 28:52.399 Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) – +0.702s Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda) – +3.436s Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) – +4.368s Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) – +10.337s

Championship Implications: The day’s results have significant implications for the championship. Bridewell’s consistent performances, including a win and a second place, have strengthened his lead. However, Ryde’s victory in the final race, coupled with his Pirelli King of the Mountain Trophy from earlier in the day, keeps him firmly in contention.

The consistent performances of Jackson and Nesbitt, each securing two podium finishes over the weekend, suggest they could be dark horses in the title race. Glenn Irwin’s steady top-five finishes also keep him in the mix.

Looking Ahead: As the championship moves forward, the battle between Bridewell and Ryde promises to intensify, with both riders showing exceptional form. The upcoming rounds will be crucial, as teams and riders look to build on their Cadwell Park performances.

The varied nature of the remaining circuits on the calendar will test the versatility of both riders and machines. With the top riders so closely matched, consistency and the ability to perform under pressure will likely be the deciding factors in the 2024 title race.

In conclusion, the Cadwell Park round of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship delivered everything fans could hope for – close racing, dramatic moments, and shifting championship dynamics. As the season progresses, it’s clear that this year’s title fight could go down to the wire, promising more thrilling action in the rounds to come.