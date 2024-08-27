Pirelli National Sportbike with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance – Cadwell Park Weekend Recap

Saturday: Changing Conditions Challenge Riders

The weekend kicked off with challenging weather conditions at Cadwell Park. Free Practice 1 saw wet conditions, favouring some riders over others.

Free Practice 1

Italian rider Edoardo Colombi (Gradara Corse Asd) set the pace in the wet, clocking a best lap of 1:50.546. He was closely followed by Lennon Docherty (Symcirrus Motorsport), just 0.036 seconds behind. Aaron Silvester (MIH Solutions/Macadam Racing) rounded out the top three.

Top 5 FP1 Results:

Edoardo Colombi – 1:50.546 Lennon Docherty – +0.036s Aaron Silvester – +1.763s Rhys Stephenson – +2.574s Jayden Martin – +3.336s

Free Practice 2

As conditions improved in the afternoon, lap times dropped significantly. Richard Cooper (PHR Performance Triumph) dominated FP2 with a time of 1:39.276, over 11 seconds faster than the morning session. Ash Barnes (Raceways Yamaha) and Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing) completed the top three.

Top 5 FP2 Results:

Richard Cooper – 1:39.276 Ash Barnes – +2.338s Rhys Stephenson – +2.501s Edoardo Colombi – +3.475s Aaron Silvester – +4.141s

Sunday: Qualifying Shakes Up the Order

Qualifying

Ash Barnes showcased his speed in qualifying, securing pole position with a blistering lap of 1:32.608. Richard Cooper was a close second, just 0.040s behind. Thomas Strudwick (TS Racing) impressed with third place, completing the front row.

Top 5 Qualifying Results:

Ash Barnes – 1:32.608 Richard Cooper – +0.040s Thomas Strudwick – +0.968s Rhys Stephenson – +1.302s Edoardo Colombi – +1.409s

Monday: Dramatic Race Day

The race day brought high drama and close competition to Cadwell Park. The initial start was red-flagged due to a crash involving Rhys Stephenson and Harrison Dessoy on the Mountain section during the second lap.

Restarted Race – 10 Laps

After the restart, Richard Cooper took the early lead and held it for most of the race. However, championship leader Edoardo Colombi, in his Cadwell Park debut, mounted a late-race charge.

The battle for the win came down to the final lap, with Colombi making a decisive move at Park corner to take the lead. Despite Cooper’s best efforts, Colombi held on to claim victory by a mere 0.167 seconds, extending his championship lead to 4.5 points.

Thomas Strudwick secured the final podium position, while Alfie Davidson and Aaron Silvester rounded out the top five.

Race Results:

Edoardo Colombi (Gradara Corse Asd) – 15:34.106 Richard Cooper (PHR Performance Triumph) – +0.167s Thomas Strudwick (TS Racing) – +5.665s Alfie Davidson (IN Competition/SENCAT Aprilia) – +11.670s Aaron Silvester (MIH Solutions/Macadam Racing Triumph) – +12.268s

Notable performances further down the order included Maximus Hardy, who brought his Triumph Daytona 660 home in 7th place after starting 15th on the grid. This impressive result came after a last-minute switch to the Pirelli National Sportbike class, following financial challenges earlier in the season.

Edoardo Colombi also set the fastest lap of the race with a time of 1:32.418, establishing a new lap record for the class at Cadwell Park.

The weekend showcased the unpredictable nature of motorcycle racing, with changing weather conditions and on-track incidents playing a significant role in the outcomes. Colombi’s victory and extended championship lead set the stage for an exciting continuation of the season.