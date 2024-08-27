Introducing HEX ezBUS: Revolutionizing Motorcycle Accessory Integration with the Latest HEX ezCAN Update.

We’re excited to announce the launch of our new game-changing technology, the HEX ezBUS, included in the upcoming firmware update for the HEX ezCAN. This innovative update gives motorcyclists unprecedented control and flexibility, allowing seamless integration of multiple electronic accessories through the HEX ezCAN, creating a smarter, more connected riding experience.

So, what exactly is the HEX ezBUS?

The HEX ezBUS is a groundbreaking 3-wire system that not only powers but also communicates with compatible accessories linked to the HEX ezCAN. Operating through the WHITE channel of the HEX ezCAN—which now doubles as the ezBUS circuit—this technology makes connecting, configuring, and managing up to 16 compatible accessories easier than ever. These accessories range from switches and smart controllers to lights, communication devices, and more.

What Does This Mean for Riders?

Previously, motorcyclists were limited to attaching and configuring up to four electronic accessories with a single HEX ezCAN. But now, the HEX ezBUS expands this capacity, supporting up to 19 configurable accessories in total! With this update, riders can outfit their bikes with an array of advanced gadgets, all perfectly synced with the motorcycle’s original equipment (OE) controls.