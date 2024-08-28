Exclusive Bmw Motorrad Offers

BMW Motorrad has announced a host of exclusive offers designed to make owning their premium motorcycles more accessible than ever.

For a limited time, customers can benefit from an exceptional 0% APR* finance promotion on the F 900 R, with monthly payments starting as low as £63.70. This offer is available through all BMW Motorrad retailers until 30th September 2024.

Example:

F 900 R

Cash Price: £9,090

Deposit (20%): £1,818

Monthly Repayment: £63.70

Annual Mileage: 4,000 miles

Optional Final Payment: £5,042.69

PCP term – 36 months – 0% APR

The F 900 R, celebrated for its participation in the British Superbike Championship one-make series, combines athletic design with impressive performance. Powered by a 105hp parallel-twin engine, it delivers an exhilarating ride whether you’re tackling twisty roads or navigating city streets with precise handling.

In addition to the F 900 R, BMW Motorrad is offering 0% APR* financing on other models, including:

G 310 R on 0% APR: Enjoy the lightweight entry-level roadster with payments as low as £48 per month plus £1,038 deposit and £1,900 optional final payment

R 18 on 0% APR: Experience the power of the largest Boxer engine ever built with monthly payments at just £128 per month plus £3,497 deposit and £7,997 optional final payment.

For those seeking superbike performance, take advantage of the low 2.9% APR Representative* offer on the S 1000 RR and S 1000 R.

To explore this and our other amazing offers, or to book a test ride visit – https://www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk/en/offers/highlight-offers.html