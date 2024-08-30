Alonso edges out Rueda as Moto3 returns to MotorLand

David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) took control on Day 1 in Aragon, with the #80 entering the low 1:57 bracket and finishing 0.210s ahead of his rivals – breaking the lap record in the process.

However, Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was charging hard behind, having a strong day and setting almost 15 laps across during Practice 1. The #99 was ahead of David Almansa (Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team), who had an equally impressive afternoon, rounding out the top three spots and finishing as the top Honda.

Dutchman Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) finished Friday in P4 but at a deficit of nearly eight tenths.

from fourth to P10, it’s split by hundredths, with Austria podium finisher David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) heading Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), rookie Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing), Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) and Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

Austria podium finisher Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) will be one of the first looking to move forward on Saturday, ending Practice 1 in P14.

