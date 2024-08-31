Alonso hammers home advantage in qualifying

It was an intense Saturday for the Moto3™ field at the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon, with David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) continuing to impress, topping Practice 2 before storming to a phenomenal pole position.

The Colombian set a 1:58.059 to secure an incredible 0.433 advantage over Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo). P3 went the way of BOE Motorsports’ David Muñoz – unable to break into the 1:58 bracket as only Rueda got within a second of the polesitter.

Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) lost time in the final sector but secures P4, lining up ahead of Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) and SIC58 Squadra Corse’s Luca Lunetta.

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) heads Row 3 ahead of Matteo Bertelle (Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team) and Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), who has fellow title frontrunner Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets-MSI) close behind as they look to limit the damage to Alonso

Tune in for Moto3™ at 11:00 (UTC+2) as Alonso looks to cash in his pace for another incredible 25 points.



