Hakim Danish scores a stunning wet Rookies victory in Aragón Race 2

A first and dominant Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup victory for Hakim Danish on a soaking wet Motorland Aragón made history.

A fall and no points for Cup leader Álvaro Carpe opened up the title chase. His nearest challenger Brian Uriarte finished 2nd and closed the points gap to just 13 with 2 races remaining next weekend in Misano

Rico Salmela put in a huge effort, fighting his way through the field to swap places several times with Uriarte at the final corner. He only lost out on the hunt for grip between the two KTMs on the drive for the line and finished 3rd.

Danish takes historic first Malaysian win in Rookies Cup

“I knew it had rained a lot in the night,” explained the 17-year-old in his second Cup season. “So when I woke up I prepared myself for a wet race and I was determined to be focused. I made 2 sighting laps and I already got confidenc