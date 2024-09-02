Brand new look for the National Motor Museum

The way the National Motor Museum presents itself is changing, with a new brand identity which includes a new bold and fresh contemporary logo reflecting the Museum’s heritage and motoring story.

National Motor Museum Chief Executive, John Murden says, “The new brand reflects the Museum’s ambition to engage and inspire people with the story of motoring through world-class collections. Reflected in a tag line of ‘stories that move people’ the new brand introduces the Museum’s personality and key themes.”

The Museum, based at Beaulieu in the New Forest was the world’s first permanent Motor Museum, with its origins in 1952 when Edward, Lord Montagu displayed cars in his home at Palace House as a tribute to his father, John, 2nd Lord Montagu of Beaulieu one of Britain’s motoring pioneers. The collection grew to become a separate museum in the grounds, and then in 1972 a new building was constructed, and the charitable National Motor Museum Trust formed. More than 50 years on, the Museum has a world-famous collection of over 280 vehicles and motoring memorabilia, archives, photography and film, and motoring research library comprising around 1.9 million items.

Bryn Jones, National Motor Museum’s Marketing & Communications Officer says, “The new logo represents the motion in motoring by positioning each word on a road, at different stages of their journey. Inspired by vintage motoring posters, it captures the energy, emotion, and momentum of motoring. The ‘movement’ is not limited to two dimensions, it can also use angles and depth to create a 3D version of the logo, and animated, to further amplify the concept of energy and movement. New typefaces will be introduced, and a motif called ‘the Road’ which will be used to give our creatives movement, pattern, and texture. Derived from our logo, ‘the Road’ is made up of a series of three lines that gracefully bend and curve, guiding the viewer’s gaze through our designs. This adds some visual interest to photography and visuals.”

The National Motor Museum have worked with colleagues at Beaulieu, Loveable Creative and Zap Creative on the new brand design and concepts.