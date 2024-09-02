Monday, September 2, 2024
NEW HJC RPHA 1 Quartararo Le Mans Special 2024

New Hjc Rpha 1 Quartararo Le Mans Special 2024HJC Helmets has announced the release of another limited edition Fabio Quartararo Le Mans Replica, this time with a twist. This graphic pays tribute to the French MotoGP World Champion as he celebrates on his home track.

The RPHA 1 was designed and developed after several years of focused efforts and crucial feedback from top world class athletes in MotoGP. The FIM fully homologated RPHA 1 ‘Le Mans Special’ is in stock now.

RRP £849.99

Sizes: XS – 2XL
Code: RP1QLM

New Hjc Rpha 1 Quartararo Le Mans Special 2024Features

  • FIM homologated
  • ECE 22.06 approved
  • PIM+ shell
  • Wind tunnel tested
  • Silvercool advanced anti-bacterial fabric
  • Advanced channelling ventilation system
  • Emergency kit for safe & quick rescue
  • 5 year warrantyNew Hjc Rpha 1 Quartararo Le Mans Special 2024

Visor system

  • Anti pop-off visor system
  • & 2 pivot ratchet system

Superior Ventilation

  • 5 intakes & 4 exhausts

Racing accessories included:

  • Aero spoiler
  • Pinlock
  • Tear-off film

Double visor

  • locking mechanism

