NEW HJC RPHA 1 Quartararo Le Mans Special 2024

HJC Helmets has announced the release of another limited edition Fabio Quartararo Le Mans Replica, this time with a twist. This graphic pays tribute to the French MotoGP World Champion as he celebrates on his home track.

The RPHA 1 was designed and developed after several years of focused efforts and crucial feedback from top world class athletes in MotoGP. The FIM fully homologated RPHA 1 ‘Le Mans Special’ is in stock now.

RRP £849.99

Sizes: XS – 2XL

Code: RP1QLM

Features

FIM homologated

ECE 22.06 approved

PIM+ shell

Wind tunnel tested

Silvercool advanced anti-bacterial fabric

Advanced channelling ventilation system

Emergency kit for safe & quick rescue

5 year warranty

Visor system

Anti pop-off visor system

& 2 pivot ratchet system

Superior Ventilation

5 intakes & 4 exhausts

Racing accessories included:

Aero spoiler

Pinlock

Tear-off film

Double visor

locking mechanism

For more info follow this link HJC RPHA 1 Quartararo Le Mans Special 2024

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com