NEW HJC RPHA 1 Quartararo Le Mans Special 2024

HJC Helmets has announced the release of another limited edition Fabio Quartararo Le Mans Replica, this time with a twist. This graphic pays tribute to the French MotoGP World Champion as he celebrates on his home track.
The RPHA 1 was designed and developed after several years of focused efforts and crucial feedback from top world class athletes in MotoGP. The FIM fully homologated RPHA 1 ‘Le Mans Special’ is in stock now.
RRP £849.99
Sizes: XS – 2XL
Code: RP1QLM
Features
- FIM homologated
- ECE 22.06 approved
- PIM+ shell
- Wind tunnel tested
- Silvercool advanced anti-bacterial fabric
- Advanced channelling ventilation system
- Emergency kit for safe & quick rescue
- 5 year warranty
Visor system
- Anti pop-off visor system
- & 2 pivot ratchet system
Superior Ventilation
- 5 intakes & 4 exhausts
Racing accessories included:
- Aero spoiler
- Pinlock
- Tear-off film
Double visor
- locking mechanism
For more info follow this link HJC RPHA 1 Quartararo Le Mans Special 2024
For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News
For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com