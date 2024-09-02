This Isn’t Just Another Victory…

No doubt your social media feeds are abounding with Marc Marquez content today, one of MotoGP’s most celebrated ( and vilified. More on that later ) riders following his double win this weekend at the Aragon MotoGP. A win that was not just a simple addition to his already impressive career but a win that carries the weight of a tumultuous 3 years.

In 2020, Marquez suffered a serious arm injury at the Spanish Jerez Grand Prix and despite multiple surgeries his arm will forever remain a constant issue of which he will still have to fight. He has had to relearn many aspects of his riding, making adjustments to his personal technique and riding style as well as constant rehabilitation works focussing on both strength and mobility. All of which he goes into detail about in the Amazon Docuseries Marc Marquez: All In, worth a watch if you haven’t already.

The Spaniard had dominated the track during the years prior to his injury aboard his Repsol Honda, where he notched six MotoGP titles and 59 Grand Prix wins with the team. However, as a result of a clear decline in results since his injury, Marc was being forced to consider retirement as he underwent a forth operation in 2022 ( which is the main focus of the Docuseries). Although he recovered to resume his career, the 2023 season was a guff with a record high tally of crashes and only securing a single podium finish, being the season opener at Philip Island. All of which did little to inspire confidence that Marc would ever be a world champion again.

Whilst as always, there was no questioning his commitment to giving 100%, a question however remained unanswered. Had Marc lost his ability or was it his machinery holding him back?