Dixon throws his hat in the Championship ring with stunning Aragon win

It was another Moto2™ showstopper at the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon, with Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) storming to a second victory of the season, holding off Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) as the Italian got back on the podium for the first time in 2024.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) topped off a weekend to remember in his rookie Moto2™ season, becoming the first Turkish rider to finish on the podium in the intermediate class since Kenan Sofuoglu in 2011.

Polesitter Dixon claimed the holeshot at the start, but Arbolino hit the front on Lap 4 in a big group battle. A couple of laps later though, the Brit made the decisive move to take back the lead and start pushing to break the group.

Meanwhile, there would soon be drama for Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp), who suffered a crash on Lap 7 after contact with Öncü – leaving the #54 with zero points on Sunday. He wouldn’t be the only key name to fail to score either, with points leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) battling outside the points, getting an LLP and then pulling in.

Meanwhile, Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) was on the verge of points as he returns form injury, entering the top 15 at th