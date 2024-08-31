Dixon takes first pole of the season as Garcia starts from P28

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) will start from pole for the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon as the British rider improved on his final lap to slam in a 1:51.636 and earn a 0.134s gap to rookie Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team).

It was a great session for the Brazilian, however, whose best intermediate class qualifying put him a mere 0.014s ahead of Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) rounding off a competitive front row ahead of Sunday.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) and teammate Ai Ogura were were in Q1, with Ogura moving through to ultimately qualify P16 but Garcia suffering a crash at Turn 7 putting him P29. Penalties for others mean he’ll start P28

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completed a fantastic quali in fourth place, his best yet in Moto2™. The rookie will start in front of Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), who secured P5 after going through Q1. Albert Arenas (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) was sixth but drops three positions with a grid penalty, promoting Sync SpeedUp’s Alonso Lopez to Row 2

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) and Austria winner Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) are next up ahead of Arenas. Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) starts 11th

