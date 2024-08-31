2025 Pre-Season Testing dates announced

Preparations for a new season of the world’s most exciting sport set to begin in November.

Following the announcement that the 2025 season opener will be the Thai GP in Buriram, MotoGP™ can now confirm the provisional pre-season testing calendar.

As ever, a one-day test for the MotoGP™ class will take place on the Tuesday following the 2024 Valencian Grand Prix at the same venue, the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Action will re-commence early in 2025 with the Shakedown Test, which gets underway at Sepang International Circuit from the 31st of January to the 2nd of February. This is for test riders, rookies and manufacturers in concession Rank D, who are also able to attend with their full-time riders.

The official Sepang Test will then take place on the 5th, 6th and 7th of February as the full 2025 grid makes its debut.

Finally, the paddock heads for Chang International Circuit for a two-day test on the 12th and 13th of February ahead of the season opener on the 28th of February to the 2nd of March.