Motogp™ Back At Brno From 2025 To 2029 Inclusive

The classic track will welcome the return of the world’s most exciting sport from next season.

MotoGP™ is delighted to confirm a return to the iconic Automotodrom Brno. Recognised as an all-time classic for fans and riders alike, the Czech venue will welcome the world’s most exciting sport back for the next five seasons, from 2025 to 2029 inclusive.

The city of Brno has staged more than 50 Grands Prix since first hosting MotoGP™ in 1965, establishing itself as a true destination for fans of two wheels. Events were initially held on a street circuit in the area before the Automotodrom Brno debuted on the calendar in 1987, going on to host MotoGP™ every year until 2020 barring a one-year break in 1992.

Now, 2025 begins a new chapter in a long and illustrious history of racing in Brno as the Czech GP returns to the MotoGP™ calendar until 2029 inclusive.

Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic: “Motorcycle racing has a tradition at the Brno Masaryk Circuit dating back to the 1950s. MotoGP is a prestigious global event that brings tens of thousands of visitors to the Czech Republic, particularly to South Moravia, many of whom come from abroad. I am very pleased that we have managed to continue this tradition and that the MotoGP race will return to Brno after five years.”

Jan Šťovíček, President of Czech Republic Autoklub: “I always trusted MotoGP will return to Brno. All these years I was asked many times by riders, team officials, Dorna and FIM people what is happening there and when we will be back, because everybody loves Brno. This was made possible with the change of circuit owner, as the new owner decided to invest in development of this iconic facility. Big thanks to the Czech Government and Prime Minister Mr. Fiala, South Moravian Region and Governor Mr. Grolich, City of Brno and its Mayor Mrs. Vaňková, and the event partner Creditas Group!”

Karel Hubáček, Chairman of the Board, Automotodrom Brno: “I am pleased with the successful conclusion of negotiations, which is the result of the constructive approach of all parties involved. I would like to thank the Autoclub of the Czech Republic and Dorna Sports for their genuine support of the idea of bringing the Masaryk Circuit back onto the map of the most prestigious motorcycle championship. At the same time, I greatly appreciate the favorable stance taken by the government, the South Moravian Region, and the City of Brno. At this moment, we are fully focused on the next key phases of preparation to ensure that fans will have an exceptional experience.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP™ rights holder Dorna Sports: “We’re delighted to be able to announce our return to Brno. It’s a classic, with a fantastic layout that has staged some really memorable moments in its long history in MotoGP. We’re really excited to return and stage more, with the Tissot Sprint every weekend and even more for fans to enjoy on site to get closer to their heroes than ever. We’ve seen the hillsides here packed with passion for our sport so many times – when it was the best-attended Grand Prix of the year on a number of occasions – and we’re very happy to bring MotoGP back to our fans in Czechia.”

