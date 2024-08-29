Somkiat Chantra to become first Thai rider to join MotoGP

IDEMITSU Honda LCR is pleased to announce that Thai rider Somkiat Chantra will join the team in 2025.

In 2018, the IDEMITSU MotoGP project was born with a noble mission-to be the ultimate stepping stone for future champions. It serves as a beacon of hope for young Asian riders, providing them with the platform to grow and learn at the highest level, after participating in the Asian Talent Cup and other light categories on their road to MotoGP.

Today, we are thrilled to announce the next chapter of this solid journey. Thai rider Somkiat Chantra, a promising talent in the MotoGP world, will join forces with the IDEMITSU Honda LCR in 2025. This historic move marks Chantra as the first Thai rider to step into the MotoGP category, a momentous occasion for the sport.

IDEMITSU, Honda, and the LCR family would like to welcome Chantra, awaiting a fantastic future together.

Lucio Cecchinello, Team Principal

First, I would like to thank Takaaki Nakagami for his outstanding commitment during the past seven MotoGP seasons working together; we wish him the best in his next chapter with Honda. As for the future, alongside HRC, we believe that it’s time to welcome a great Asian talent such as Somkiat Chantra, as we think he deserves an opportunity at the highest level of the two-wheel competition. Through his years in Moto2, he’s shown potential and the skills to grow and become a strong rider in MotoGP. LCR and Honda will provide him with the best to support him over the different phases of this new project”.

Somkiat Chantra, IDEMITSU rider

“I’m excited to join the LCR team. Stepping into MotoGP has always been my dream, and I will finally make it true. I want to thank all the sponsors and people who have supported me from the beginning of my career until now. For the next season, I’m committed to learning, giving my maximum, and enjoying this new adventure. It will be difficult, but I will give my best.”