Fermin Aldeguer joins Team Gresini Racing MotoGP

Fermin Aldeguer is the new standard bearer of Team Gresini Racing MotoGP for the next two seasons, with the Faenza-based team also extending their partnership with Ducati for 2026.

The partnership between Gresini Racing and Ducati Corse is tighter than ever, with the recent seasons that brought Bastianini and Marc Márquez to the official team, and Fabio Di Giannantonio scoring his maiden MotoGP win aboard a Desmosedici GP machine. It is now time for Fermín Aldeguer, who has been among the protagonists in the last two Moto2 season, to shine with the squad lead by Nadia Padovani, alongside Alex Márquez, who has already been confirmed for 2025 and 2026.

The (blue) eyes are now set on November 19th for the first official test…

THE GRESINI-DUCATI PARTNERSHIP EXTENDED TO 2026

FERMIN ALDEGUER – GRESINI RACING MOTOGP RIDER

“I’m extremely happy to be joining the Gresini family; this is an incredible opportunity to make my MotoGP debut with the best bike on the grid and with a fantastic team that has had plenty of iconic riders. I hope to get to grips quickly with the GP24: we’ll need to approach it step by step, but I cannot wait for the first test of the new season in Valencia. I’d like to thank Nadia and Gigi for their trust, which will be repaid.”

NADIA PADOVANI GRESINI – TEAM OWNER GRESINI RACING

“Family spirit is the concept our team is based upon, and it applies to our whole world championship history. It’s a great pleasure for us to welcome one of the most promising young talents in the series and our goal will be to protect him and help him make his way to the type of results that distinguish us. He’ll be with us for the next two seasons and Ducati will also stay in our garage until at least 2026. We’ll doubly happy, so welcome to the team Fermín!”

LUIGI DALL’IGNA – DUCATI CORSE GENERAL MANAGER

“We’re very happy to extend our partnership with the Gresini family until 2026. The team led by Nadia Padovani has managed to achieve great goals in recent years while showing all its strength and professionalism. Team Gresini Racing also brought several riders – some of them very young – to winning ways. This is why we’re sure that this is the ideal squad to welcome Fermín Aldeguer and to accompany him in his MotoGP debut season. I’d like to thank once again Nadia and the whole Gresini family. Looking forward to more exciting times together!”