New Alpinestars Crestone Gore-tex Glove - In Stock Now

Specifically optimised to deliver exceptional all-weather touring comfort, the short cuff Crestone GORE-TEX glove is equipped with a GORE-TEX construction for premium waterproofing and high levels of breathability, and features lightweight, breathable Primaloft® Silver Insulation Active on the backhand that repels moisture while delivering superior performance for cold-weather riding.

RRP: £94.99

Key Features

• GORE-TEX construction for exceptional wet weather performance.

• Equipped with GORE GRIP for superior sensitivity and feeling with the bike’s handlebars.

• 80g Primaloft® Silver Insulation Active for warmth, enables excess heat and moisture to escape, keeping riders comfortable and dry in cold conditions.

• Short cuff design is engineered to be worn under the sleeve for warmth and comfort.

• A textile top hand construction featuring Oxford nylon with strategically placed stretch panels for optimised comfort and a precision fit.

• Pre-curved fingers deliver enhanced flexibility while also helping reduce fatigue on long rides.

•Pinched fingertip design reduces the number of seams for high levels of comfort.

Protection

• Leather palm and side walls or superior abrasion resistance, with rubber palm grip patch for precise feel and enhanced durability.

• Textile covered SP knuckle for proven impact protection.

• Internal palm padding is strategically positioned on the landing zone for additional critical impact coverage.

• Strategically positioned impact padding on the fingers and thumb for additional coverage in a critical area.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply: Fully CE certified motorcycling product: CE Level 1 KP.