New Alpinestars Crestone Gore-tex Glove - In Stock Now

Specifically optimised to deliver exceptional all-weather touring comfort, the short cuff Crestone GORE-TEX glove is equipped with a GORE-TEX construction for premium waterproofing and high levels of breathability, and features lightweight, breathable Primaloft® Silver Insulation Active on the backhand that repels moisture while delivering superior performance for cold-weather riding.
RRP: £94.99
Key Features
• GORE-TEX construction for exceptional wet weather performance.
• Equipped with GORE GRIP for superior sensitivity and feeling with the bike’s handlebars.
• 80g Primaloft® Silver Insulation Active for warmth, enables excess heat and moisture to escape, keeping riders comfortable and dry in cold conditions.
• Short cuff design is engineered to be worn under the sleeve for warmth and comfort.
• A textile top hand construction featuring Oxford nylon with strategically placed stretch panels for optimised comfort and a precision fit.
• Pre-curved fingers deliver enhanced flexibility while also helping reduce fatigue on long rides.
•Pinched fingertip design reduces the number of seams for high levels of comfort.
Protection
• Leather palm and side walls or superior abrasion resistance, with rubber palm grip patch for precise feel and enhanced durability.
• Textile covered SP knuckle for proven impact protection.
• Internal palm padding is strategically positioned on the landing zone for additional critical impact coverage.
• Strategically positioned impact padding on the fingers and thumb for additional coverage in a critical area.
• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply: Fully CE certified motorcycling product: CE Level 1 KP.