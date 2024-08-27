4 new winners on frenetic final day of MGP 2024.

The final day of the Manx Grand Prix brought more delays and schedule changes. The roads were wet everywhere early in the morning; meaning delays were necessary whilst they dried out and mist on the mountain section lifted. First decision of the day was to call off the scheduled re-run of the Junior Race that was halted on lap 2 on Saturday. The result was based on the positions at the end of lap 1. This meant victory for Andrea Majola from countryman Maurizio Bottalico with Daniel Ingham third. Julien Cregniot; Lian Chawke and Michael Gahan completed the top 6. Toby Shann was best newcomer in ei