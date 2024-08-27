Quattro Group British Supersport & Gp2 / Hel Supersport Cup - Cadwell Park Monday Recap

Morning Warm-Up

The day began with a morning warm-up session, providing riders a final opportunity to fine-tune their setups before the Feature Race.

Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) set the pace with a lap time of 1:29.004, demonstrating his intent for the upcoming race. Eugene McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati) and Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) followed closely, both posting times within a tenth of a second of Kennedy.

Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) and Benjamin Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) rounded out the top five, all separated by just over half a second.

Top 5 Warm-Up Results:

Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) – 1:29.004 Eugene McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati) – 1:29.413 Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) – 1:29.414 Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) – 1:29.523 Benjamin Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) – 1:29.534

Feature Race: Stapleford Dominates as Currie Crashes Out

The Feature Race provided plenty of drama and action, with Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) emerging victorious for the second time at Cadwell Park.

Race Highlights:

Benjamin Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) made a strong start, leading into the first corner ahead of Stapleford and Jack Kennedy.

Stapleford took the lead on the second lap and maintained his position throughout the race.

Drama unfolded on Lap Three when championship leader Currie crashed out, significantly impacting the title race.

Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) kept close to Stapleford throughout the race but couldn’t find a way past, settling for second place.

Eugene McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati) secured the final podium position, finishing 12.975 seconds behind the winner.

Class Victories:

GP2 Class: Owen Jenner secured the win and, in doing so, became the first championship winner of the year. Keo Walker finished second, with Lucca Allen in third.

Cup Class: Cameron Hall took the victory, followed by Adon Davie and Ben Tolliday.

Feature Race Results:

Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) – 23:50.082 Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) – +2.607s Eugene McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati) – +12.975s TJ Toms (R&R Racing) – +13.104s Rhys Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) – +20.760s

Notable Performances:

TJ Toms (R&R Racing) put in a strong ride to finish fourth, just behind the podium places.

Rhys Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) rounded out the top five with a solid performance.

Harry Truelove (Astro-JJR Suzuki) finished sixth, maintaining his consistency throughout the weekend.

Championship Implications

Currie’s crash has undoubtedly shaken up the championship standings. Stapleford’s double victory at Cadwell Park will have significantly boosted his position in the title race, while Currie’s non-finish may prove costly as the season progresses.

In the GP2 class, Owen Jenner’s strong performance throughout the season has been rewarded with an early championship victory, showcasing his dominance in the category.

The Cadwell Park round of the Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup has provided thrilling racing and unexpected turns, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the 2024 season. With Currie’s lead now under threat, the upcoming rounds promise to be fiercely contested as riders vie for championship glory.