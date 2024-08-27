Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Cadwell Park Weekend Recap

Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance – Cadwell Park Weekend Recap

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Qualifying: Talbot and Mossey Set Identical Times

The qualifying session for the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance at Cadwell Park delivered an extraordinary outcome, with the top two riders setting identical fastest lap times.

Championship challenger Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) secured pole position with a blistering lap of 1:27.990. Remarkably, Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) matched this time exactly. The pole position was ultimately decided by their second-fastest laps, where Talbot edged out Mossey by a mere 0.001 seconds.

Scott Swann (Swann Racing) completed the front row, while championship leader Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) had to settle for fourth, heading the second row.

Top 5 Qualifying Results:

  1. Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) – 1:27.990
  2. Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) – +0.000s
  3. Scott Swann (Swann Racing) – +0.099s
  4. Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) – +0.377s
  5. Tim Neave (MasterMac Honda) – +0.627s

Race: Talbot Triumphs in Thrilling Battle

The race proved to be a nail-biting affair, with Joe Talbot securing his second win of the season and significantly closing the gap in the championship standings.

Despite starting from the second row, Davey Todd showcased his skill with an impressive start, taking the lead into the first corner. Talbot and Mossey slotted in behind, engaging in a brief battle for second place before Talbot asserted himself in the position on the third lap.

The lead changed hands multiple times throughout the race, with Talbot making a decisive move past Todd on Lap Five. Todd fought back to regain the lead, but Talbot’s determination saw him reclaim the top spot on the penultimate lap. A backmarker in the closing corners added to the drama, preventing Todd from launching a final attack on Talbot.

Local favourite Tim Neave rounded out the podium in third, while Luke Mossey, who had started alongside Talbot on the front row, finished fourth. Matt Truelove put in a strong performance to climb from his 11th place starting position to finish fifth.

Race Results:

  1. Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) – 22:15.159
  2. Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) – +0.238s
  3. Tim Neave (MasterMac Honda) – +0.781s
  4. Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) – +0.849s
  5. Matt Truelove (TAG Racing Honda) – +1.277s

Championship Implications

Talbot’s victory has significantly tightened the championship battle. With this result, he has cut Todd’s lead to just one point, setting the stage for an intense fight in the remaining rounds of the season.

Notable Performances

  • Tim Neave’s third-place finish delighted the local crowd and demonstrated the strength of the MasterMac Honda team.
  • Matt Truelove’s climb from 11th to 5th showcased his race craft and the potential of the TAG Racing Honda.
  • Scott Swann, who qualified strongly in third, couldn’t maintain his position in the race, eventually finishing sixth.

The combination of the incredibly close qualifying session and the thrilling race has made this round of the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance at Cadwell Park one to remember. With the championship battle now closer than ever, fans can look forward to more exciting racing in the upcoming rounds.

Pirelli National Sportbike with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance – Cadwell Park Weekend Recap

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

