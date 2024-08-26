Alonso looks to hammer home his advantage in Aragon

A showstopper from David Alonso in Spielberg saw the Colombian claim a phenomenal seventh win of the season, despite having to contend with a Long Lap penalty.

The latest 25-point collection sees the CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team star land in Aragon with a whopping 71-point lead in the Moto3™ title race. The question now is: can anyone halt the #80’s incredible momentum?

Despite the drama that unfolded for Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) in Austria, the Spaniard remains Alonso’s chief Championship chaser. Sunday promised much more than a P9 for Ortola, as he was left to stew on stalling his bike as the riders rolled up to the grid. Still, that recovery ride was something pretty special, but now it’s all about beating Alonso at every opportunity.

2022 Aragon podium finisher, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), bagged his first rostrum since Le Mans sees the #96 stay in P3 overall, as David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) nicked P2 from his grasp by just 0.005s in Austria. That result for Muñoz saw him move up to P5 in the Championship, one place behind Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly