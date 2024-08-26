Stapleford Triumphs in Cadwell Park Thriller as Kennedy’s Challenge Ends in Heartbreak

The Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 Championship, along with the HEL Supersport Cup, delivered an action-packed day at Cadwell Park, featuring intense qualifying sessions and a dramatic Sprint Race.

Qualifying saw Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) secure pole position with a blistering lap of 1:28.575. Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) and Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) completed the front row, setting the stage for an exciting Sprint Race.

As the lights went out for the 12-lap Sprint Race, it was Ben Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) who made the most of his second-row start, grabbing the holeshot. However, by lap three, both Stapleford and Kennedy had passed the reigning champion.

What followed was a masterclass in race craft from Stapleford. The Triumph rider set a consistent pace at the front, with Kennedy in hot pursuit. The Honda rider kept the pressure on, even setting a new lap record of 1:28.388 on lap 9.

The battle for the lead reached its climax on the penultimate lap. With Kennedy looking increasingly threatening, disaster struck for the Honda rider as he crashed out with just over a lap to go. This left Stapleford with a comfortable lead and an easy run to the checkered flag, finishing the race in 17:53.221.

Ben Currie, who had been running a distant third for most of the race, inherited second place, finishing 8.542 seconds behind Stapleford. The fight for the final podium spot provided some late-race excitement, with Harry Truelove (Astro-JJR Suzuki) ultimately claiming third, just 0.064 seconds ahead of Dean Harrison. Eugene McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati) rounded out the top five.

In the GP2 class, Owen Jenner had a relatively easy run to victory, finishing 12th overall and 27.914 seconds behind the leader. Keo Walker secured second in class after Lucca Allen fell on the final lap.

The Cup class provided some last-lap drama as well. Mikey Hardie, who had been trailing Cameron Hall for most of the race, made a decisive move on the final lap. Hardie clinched the win, finishing 16th overall, with Hall just 0.015 seconds behind. Adon Davie completed the Cup podium in 22nd place overall.

Top 5 Sprint Race Results:

Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) – 17:53.221

Ben Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) – +8.542s

Harry Truelove (Astro-JJR Suzuki) – +10.594s

Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) – +10.658s

Eugene McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati) – +11.347s

Stapleford’s dominant performance has undoubtedly shaken up the championship standings, while Kennedy’s unfortunate crash may have significant implications for the title race. With the Feature Race still to come, the Supersport field is poised for another thrilling battle at the challenging Cadwell Park circuit.