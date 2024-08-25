Ryde Dominates as Local Hero Jackson Shines in Cadwell Park Thriller

The 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship continued its electrifying season with Round 8 at the iconic Cadwell Park circuit. Sunday’s action packed a punch with Free Practice 3, an intense qualifying session, and a dramatic Race 1 that reshuffled the championship standings.

Free Practice 3 saw Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) set the pace with a blistering 1:26.292, closely followed by Tommy Bridewell and Lee Jackson. However, the morning’s form wouldn’t translate directly into qualifying success.

The Omologato Superpole qualifying session brought its own surprises. Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) clinched pole position with a 1:25.916, edging out Kyle Ryde and Charlie Nesbitt. Local favourite Lee Jackson secured fourth, setting the stage for an exciting race.

As the lights went out for Race 1, Kyle Ryde showcased his exceptional race craft. Despite starting from second, Ryde swiftly took control, demonstrating pace and consistency that his rivals couldn’t match. His teammate Ryan Vickers, unfortunately, saw his race end prematurely due to mechanical issues.

Lee Jackson, buoyed by local support, put on a spectacular show. Starting fourth, he methodically worked his way through the field, eventually securing second place and keeping the pressure on Ryde until the checkered flag.

Charlie Nesbitt continued his impressive form, rounding out the podium and giving the MasterMac Honda team a double podium finish.

Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell delivered a masterclass in overtaking. Starting from a challenging 12th position, Bridewell carved through the field to finish fourth, maintaining his championship lead. His battle with Glenn Irwin in the closing stages was a particular highlight, with the two rivals swapping positions in a thrilling duel.

Jason O’Halloran couldn’t convert his pole position into victory, eventually finishing sixth after being overtaken by both Bridewell and Irwin in the final laps.

The race saw several intense battles throughout the field, with Josh Brookes and Leon Haslam engaging in a BMW duel for seventh and eighth, while Billy McConnell impressed with a solid ninth-place finish.

Here are the top 10 results from Race 1:

Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – 26:04.788 Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda) – +0.791s Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) – +3.795s Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) – +5.214s Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) – +5.320s Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) – +6.269s Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) – +11.293s Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) – +11.846s Billy McConnell (C&L Fairburn/Look Forward Racing) – +17.644s Danny Buchan (DAO Racing Kawasaki) – +17.733s

Despite a tough race that saw him finish 13th and receive a two-second penalty for course-cutting, Christian Iddon maintains his third place in the championship standings.

The day’s results have tightened up the championship battle. Tommy Bridewell leads with 260 points, but Kyle Ryde’s victory has closed the gap, putting him just 19 points behind. Christian Iddon, Glenn Irwin, and Ryan Vickers round out the top five in the standings, ensuring an exciting battle as the season progresses.

With two more races scheduled for Monday, the Cadwell Park round promises more thrills and potentially further changes to the championship landscape. All eyes will be on whether Ryde can continue his momentum, if Bridewell can extend his lead, or if another contender will emerge from the pack.