Currie Conquers Cadwell Park’s Changing Conditions in British Supersport

The 2024 Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 Championship, along with the HEL Supersport Cup, kicked off its eighth round at Cadwell Park with a day of practice marked by rapidly changing weather conditions. As rain played a significant role throughout the day, it was Benjamin Currie who managed to set the pace before the skies opened up.

The Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider clocked an impressive 1:32.442 in the early stages of Free Practice 2, a time that would remain unbeaten as conditions deteriorated. Currie’s lap put him 0.232 seconds clear of Honda Racing UK’s Jack Kennedy, showcasing the tight competition at the front of the field.

The morning’s Free Practice 1 saw different names at the top of the timesheets, with Alastair Seeley (Binch Pro Yamaha) setting the pace with a 1:43.144 in wet conditions. However, as the track dried briefly in FP2, times tumbled dramatically, reshuffling the order.

Luke Stapleford, aboard the Macadam Triumph Racing machine, made significant improvements to secure the third fastest time overall, despite limited dry running. Seeley, unable to replicate his morning performance, had to settle for fourth in the combined standings, followed closely by Joe Sheldon-Shaw on the MSG Racing Suzuki.

In the Cup class, ROKiT Rookie Mikey Hardie showed remarkable resilience. After sitting out most of the morning session, Hardie bounced back strongly in FP2, leading his class and finishing an impressive 13th overall. Cameron Hall and Joe Farragher rounded out the Cup podium positions for the day.

The GP2 category saw Keo Walker on the RD Racing Triumph emerge as the pacesetter, demonstrating strong form despite the challenging conditions.

Notable performances came from Dean Harrison and Rhys Irwin, who showed strong pace in the wet morning session but couldn’t capitalize on the brief window of improved conditions in FP2.

As teams and riders look ahead to qualifying and race day, the weather forecast remains a crucial factor. With more rain potentially on the horizon, the grid could see further shake-ups, promising an exciting and unpredictable round at the iconic Cadwell Park circuit.

Top 5 Combined Times:

  1. Benjamin Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) – 1:32.442
  2. Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) – 1:32.674
  3. Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) – 1:34.158
  4. Alastair Seeley (Binch Pro Yamaha) – 1:34.228
  5. Joe Sheldon-Shaw (MSG Racing) – 1:34.260

With changing conditions levelling the playing field, tomorrow’s qualifying session promises to be a thrilling spectacle as riders vie for crucial grid positions at the challenging Cadwell Park layout.

