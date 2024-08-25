Truelove Leads the Way in Challenging Conditions at Cadwell Park

The 2024 Pirelli National Superstock Championship with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance kicked off its eighth round at Cadwell Park with a day of practice marked by changeable weather conditions. As rain and drizzle played havoc with the track surface throughout the day, it was Matt Truelove who emerged as the pacesetter.

Riding for TAG Racing Honda, Truelove clocked an impressive 1:39.892 in Free Practice 2, a time that would stand as the benchmark for the day. This lap put him 0.157 seconds clear of his nearest rival, demonstrating both his pace and adaptability to the tricky conditions.

Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing’s Davey Todd showed strong form to claim the second spot in the combined timesheets. Todd’s time of 1:40.049 was set in the afternoon session, showcasing his ability to extract performance as the track evolved.

Simon Reid, aboard the Cumins by Team IWR Honda, made a significant impact in FP2. Despite not setting a time in the morning session, Reid’s afternoon performance was good enough for third overall with a 1:40.379, highlighting the importance of timing in the mixed conditions.

Scott Swann continued his consistent form, ending the day fourth quickest. The Swann Racing rider improved his time in FP2, posting a 1:40.495 to secure his position near the front of the field.

The morning’s Free Practice 1 saw different names at the top of the timesheets, with Tim Neave (MasterMac Honda) setting the pace with a 1:41.325 in wet conditions. However, as the track dried slightly for FP2, Neave was unable to improve his time, resulting in him finishing fifth in the combined standings.

Notable performances came from Joe Talbot and Tom Oliver, who showed strong pace in the wet morning session but couldn’t capitalize on the marginally improved conditions in FP2.

As teams and riders look ahead to qualifying and race day, the weather forecast remains a crucial factor. With more unpredictable conditions potentially on the horizon, the grid could see further shake-ups, promising an exciting and unpredictable round at the challenging Cadwell Park circuit.

Top 5 Combined Times:

Matt Truelove (TAG Racing Honda) – 1:39.892

Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) – 1:40.049

Simon Reid (Cumins by Team IWR Honda) – 1:40.379

Scott Swann (Swann Racing) – 1:40.495

Tim Neave (MasterMac Honda) – 1:41.325

With changing conditions levelling the playing field, tomorrow’s qualifying session promises to be a thrilling spectacle as riders vie for crucial grid positions at the technically demanding Cadwell Park layout. The ability to adapt quickly to the conditions could prove to be the key to success in this round of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship.