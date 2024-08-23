The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show Returns With Epic Battle Of Legends

The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show sponsored by Carole Nash returns with epic Battle Of Legends.

GET ready for a showdown at Stafford County Showground as racing titans Carl Fogarty and Frankie Chili reunite to relive their legendary battles, victories, and fierce rivalry at The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show sponsored by Carole Nash. This year’s event promises an explosive day out for the whole family, featuring an impressive lineup of special guests, bikes, trade and live entertainment.

Carl Fogarty, a four-time World Superbike Champion, and Frankie Chili, with 17 World Superbike wins, bring unparalleled racing pedigree to this year’s event. Fogarty, known as the ‘King of the Jungle,’ dominated the 1990s with fearless riding. Chili’s flamboyant style and tenacity earned him multiple podium finishes, making him a fan favourite. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to celebrate the careers of these motorcycle racing legends at Staffordshire’s premier classic motorcycling showcase.

With over 1,000 bikes on display, vibrant club stands, and the best in trade and autojumble offerings, the show offers something for every motorcycle aficionado. Live music and thrilling stunt displays by the Bolddog stunt team add to the excitement, making it a must-attend event.

Tickets for the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show are priced at £16 online and £20 on the gate, available for purchase at www.classicbikeshows.com.