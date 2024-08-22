Pipe Dreams Podcast Now An Added Feature On MotoAmerica Live+

Co-Hosted By Racers James Rispoli And Corey Alexander, Pipe Dreams Podcast Set For MotoAmerica Live+ Streaming Service.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that Pipe Dreams Podcast, which is co-hosted by MotoAmerica racers James Rispoli and Corey Alexander, is now being featured as an additional offering on MotoAmerica Live+, the series’ streaming and on-demand service.

The Pipe Dreams Podcast aims to shed light on the trials and tribulations of racers, industry insiders, and professionals. Unlike traditional interviews, each bi-weekly episode delves deep into the lives of the guests, fostering a stronger personal connection between viewers and these remarkable individuals.

Moving forward, every episode will be made available on the Monday prior to public release, exclusively to MotoAmerica Live+ subscribers. Episode 18, featuring an in-depth conversation with MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland, is already available on the platform in addition to all prior episodes.

“One of our goals with MotoAmerica Live+ this season has been to add as much additional content to our programming as possible,”,” Aksland said. “The Pipe Dreams Podcast fits right into that as it is added content for our Live+ subscribers to enjoy when they’re not watching our races either live or on-demand. James (Rispoli) and Corey (Alexander) do a good job on the podcast, and we know our fans will enjoy watching and listening to them.”

For more information and to subscribe to MotoAmerica Live+ visit http://www.motoamericaliveplus.com/details/VIDEO/item/6360462784112