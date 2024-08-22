Insta360 and Cardo Systems: A Partnership Made for Riders

Cardo Systems and Insta360 are excited to announce a new partnership, dedicated to innovating in the space of on and off-road adventures.

Bringing the best in action cameras and motorcycle communication systems together, the partnership seamlessly streamlines the experience for those who love to document and share their rides.

A Perfect Pairing: Action Cameras and Crystal-Clear Communication

Insta360’s powerful 360° and wide-angle action cameras are renowned for their stunning image quality, innovative features, and rugged durability. They’re the perfect tools for capturing the thrill of the open road, from epic scenic routes to adrenaline-fueled off-roading.

Cardo Systems stands as a pioneer in motorcycle communication technology. Their leading wireless communication systems keep riders connected, entertained, and safe, allowing them to communicate with fellow riders via the brand’s pioneering DMC (Dynamic Mesh Communication), listen to music, and navigate with ease.

Together, Insta360 and Cardo Systems offer a seamless way to capture and share motorcycle adventures, on and off-road.

With native support already implemented for our 8K-capable Insta360 X4, and AI-powered action cam Insta360 Ace Pro, it’s as simple as mounting your camera to your helmet or bike, connecting your Cardo headset, and rolling out.

The Partnership in Action: BMW Motorrad Days

The partnership kicked off at BMW Motorrad Days, where Insta360 and Cardo shared a booth, showcasing their latest products and demonstrating how they work together to create the ultimate riding experience.

Christoph Strucken, Region Manager, DACH at Cardo Systems, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to enter into this new partnership with Insta360. Inspired by our product’s connectivity, we will work together to provide next-level service to our customers and partners. This collaboration opens up exciting opportunities and marks the beginning of an exciting journey together, which can only benefit our customers.”

Patrick Neugebauer, Marketing Director Germany of Insta360, was equally eager to share his thoughts: “We’re two brands that have respected each other’s progress in our respective industries. Having the chance to work with Cardo accelerates our ability to better serve riders everywhere. It’s an exciting time and we’re eager to get stuck in.”

The Insta360 and Cardo partnership will allow for exclusive tutorials on integrating Cardo and Insta360 gear together, and showcases of products working in unison.

Stay Tuned for More

We’re excited to continue innovating and developing new ways to empower riders to capture and share their passion for motorcycles.

Check out the full range of Insta360 action cameras here, and read more on Cardo’s latest offerings here.

For more information about Cardo Systems, and its full line-up of communication devices to fit all rider’s budgets, visit cardosystems.com