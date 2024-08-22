Bright new colour for LS2 Drifter Helmet

New Mud graphic for LS2’s versatile, multi-purpose Drifter urban helmet.

LS2’s multi-purpose Drifter urban helmet gets a funky new graphic option for 2024; a matt black/matt orange combo called Mud, that highlights its already eye-catching neo-retro lines.

Three helmets in one, the Drifter can adapt to your riding style – and the weather – in minutes. It can be worn ‘adventure’ style with the chin bar and adjustable peak on, and the visor down – perfect for rainy days. Or with the chin guard removed, for that old-school motocross look, and without the peak, to become a classic open face.

Both the peak and chin bar can be removed and refitted in seconds without tools, so it can be transformed on the fly. The visor can also be swapped for a tinted version, which comes with the Drifter, no tools required.

However it’s worn, the Drifter is set up for urban riding. The ECE 22.06-certified shell is made from LS2’s exclusive Kinetic Polymer Alloy (KPA), a strong material rivalling high-end composites, which offers flexibility for energy absorption and high penetration resistance.

It weighs in at only 1300g, so is comfortable to wear all day, plus there are large vents, internal channelling through the EPS liner, and exhaust ports at the rear for maximum airflow on hot days. The breathable, hypoallergenic lining, can be removed and washed.

Fastened with a Micrometric Fastener, with a quick-release tab, it’s quick and easy to get on and off at stops. It also comes complete with a handy drawstring carry bag.

The LS2 Drifter Mud comes in sizes XS-3XL, and retails at £119.99. Prices for the Drifter start at £99.99 for the three solid colour options.

Find out more at ls2helmets.com