Wheelie Good Idea; TT inspired cancer fund raiser.

Mannin Cancers Support Group is an active fund raiser on the island. Over the last 13 years it has raised over £9m for cancer treatment; including new state of the art spectral CT scanners; a new breast cancer clinic at Nobles Hospital and funded transperineal biopsies for the detection of prostate cancer. In the past fund raisers have used decorated cows (go to Castletown to see one) wallabies and dolphins to raise funds for their causes; now a motorcycle themed campaign is being launched using the TT as the main theme. There has long been a link between bikers and cancer charities; most strikingly the pink helmet campaign of the late Davy Morgan and Lee Johnston’s F13K cancer efforts.

The new initiative has the backing of the IOM Government’s Motorsport Division. The political head of it; Sarah Maltby MHK, was at the launch to show her personal support. The campaign will invite businesses; organizations and teams to sponsor a bike. The bikes will be on display in the Mercury Club at TT 2025. Corporate sponsors will be able to have a bike decorated with a design of their own making. There will also be bikes decorated in the livery of some of the great riders of the past. Whilst the full size bikes will be auctioned in a special event at TT 2025; sponsors will be able to have a smaller replica to keep.

Full details of the campaign and sponsorship opportunities will soon be available on the website: mannincancers.com. The key contacts are: juliestokes@mannincancers.com and kimberleymoughtin@mannincancers.com