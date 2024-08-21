Thai GP at Buriram set to open 2025 MotoGP season

One of the sport’s most passionate markets will welcome Round 1 in both 2025 and 2026.

MotoGP™ is delighted to announce that the Thai Grand Prix will be the season opener in 2025 and 2026. Chang International Circuit in Buriram will welcome the world’s most exciting sport on provisional dates of the 28th of February to the 2nd of March in 2025, making it the first time in more than 25 years that the season begins in Southeast Asia.

Thailand is a key market for MotoGP™, our manufacturers and the sport’s partners, with a passionate fanbase and millions of two-wheeled vehicles on its roads. The first Thai GP took place in 2018 and over the four events held at the venue so far, more than 800,000 fans have poured through the gates in Buriram. Now, they are invited to see history made as the season begins in Thailand for the first time ever.

Dr. Gongsak Yodmani, Governor for Sports Authority of Thailand: “We recognize the numerous benefits of being the season opener.. This presents a significant opportunity to leverage a world-class sporting event to stimulate the economy and generate substantial revenue in line with the Sport Tourism policy. One of the factors that will make the 2025 season particularly exciting is the significant rider movement between teams. This will undoubtedly captivate MotoGP fans worldwide as they eagerly anticipate seeing top riders on their new bikes for the first time at Chang International Circuit. Following a nearly four-month off-season, this will be the inaugural race to showcase the new team dynamics. Moreover, Dorna Sports, as the event organizer, has plans to extensively promote the season opener to raise awareness among motorsport fans globally. This will enhance the visibility of the Thai round and establish it as a must-visit destination for MotoGP enthusiasts from around the world.

“On behalf of the Sports Authority of Thailand, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dorna Sports and assure them that Thailand is fully prepared in all aspects to host the opening round of the 2025 and 2026 seasons.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP™ rights holder Dorna Sports: “We are very excited to reveal that the 2025 and 2026 season openers will be the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram. Southeast Asia is one of our most important markets, both for the sport and for our factories and partners. Thailand plays a leading role in that, and the passion is clear to see in the huge crowds we enjoy at Buriram year on year. We know they will create an incredible atmosphere for the first event of the season.

“As soon as Buriram joined the calendar, it became an instant favourite. It’s easy to understand why: it’s a fantastic place to enjoy MotoGP™, with a layout crafted to showcase the best of our close racing – very much proven by the incredible show we enjoyed at the track last season. We’re looking forward to coming back later this year and then to return in 2025 for a history-making season opener.”

Dates remain provisional until confirmed. The full, provisional 2025 FIM MotoGP™ calendar will be published by the FIM later in the 2024 season.

