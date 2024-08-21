Sunday 25th August

9am – 5pm

Ace Cafe London’s annual Harley Day celebrates not only the “Milwaukee Marvel” and its unique 121 year history, but also the 75th anniversary of the founding in 1949 of the Harley Davidson Riders Club of Great Britain (HDRCGB).

Spanning all Harley models from classics through to the latest modern Hi-Tec kit, as well as all those customs n’ specials powered by a Harley motor and, with music being as timeless as the taste for rebellion, the day includes a special live party gig with the four piece band “The Ramoanz” debuting at the Ace from noon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the NY USA-hailing antagonistic visionaries The Ramones making their debut performance in a Manhattan Studio to an audience of thirty in 1974.

Courtesy Mortons the publisher, prizes up for grabs on the day include a subscription to

Classic American

Spend £5 or more over the counter from 10am and receive a raffle ticket.

Draw to be held at 3pm.

Get your fix – See you at The Ace

