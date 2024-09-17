Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Autumn promotions from Piaggio

Industry NewsManufacturersAprilia
1 min.read
Aprilia Rsv4 1100 Factory And Aprilia Tuono 1100 FactoryAs the leaves start to turn and crisp air sets in, now’s the perfect time to embrace the open road and Indian Summer with our offers on Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, and Vespa models—available until 30th September.

With discounts applied upon registration, these deals are designed to get you riding through scenic autumnal landscapes while the season is still mild.

Below, you’ll find a full list of the autumn promotions, organised by model with direct links to the promotion pages.

Piaggio Promotions
ModelsFull PriceDiscounted priceBonus Savings Upon Registration
Piaggio 1 Euro 5£2,815£2,515£300
Piaggio 1 Active Euro 5 & Electric grant£3,415£2,615£800

Bonus of £300, plus £500 via the plug-in vehicle government grant

MP3 300 Models

MP3 300 Euro 5

MP3 Sport 300 Euro 5

MP3 Deep Black 300 Euro 5

 

£7,200

£7,450

£7,300

 

£6,700

£6,950

£6,800

 

 

£500

Liberty & Medley Models

Liberty 125 Euro 5

Liberty S 125 Euro 5

Medley 125 Euro 5

Medley S 125 Euro 5

 

£2,915

£3,015

£3,615

£3,715

 

£2,565

£2,665

£3,265

£3,365

 

 

£350

Vespa Promotions
ModelsFull PriceDiscounted priceBonus Savings Upon Registration
GTS & GTV 300 Models

GTS Super 300 Euro 5

GTS Super 300 Sport Euro 5

GTS Super 300 Tech Euro 5

GTS 300 Euro 5

GTV 300 Euro 5

 

£6,415

£6,565

£6,715

£6,315

£6,865

 

£5,665

£5,815

£5,965

£5,565

£6,115

 

 

£750

Primavera 125 Euro 5+***

Primavera 125 Tech Euro 5+

Sprint 125 Euro 5+

£4,855

£5,295

£4,995

£4,355

£4,795

£4,495

£500
GTS 125 Models

GTS Super 125 Euro 5

GTS Super 125 Sport Euro 5

GTS Super 125 Tech Euro 5

GTS 125 Euro 5

 

£5,565

£5,715

£5,865

£5,465

 

£5,065

£5,215

£5,365

£4,965

 

 

£500

Moto Guzzi Promotions
ModelsFull PriceDiscounted priceBonus Savings Upon Registration
Mandello Models

V100 Mandello S

 

V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale

 

V100 Mandello

 

£15,900

 

 

£14,900

 

£13,650

 

£14,400

 

 

£13,400

 

£12,150

 

 

 

£1,500

 

V85 TT 2023

 

Purchase a V85 TT and receive a bonus upon registration

 

£900

Stelvio

Stelvio PFF Rider Assistance Solution

£14,850

 

£15,550

 

Purchase a brand new Stelvio and receive a free set of Urban Side Panniers*

 

 

 

 

Aprilia Promotions
ModelsFull PriceDiscounted priceBonus Savings Upon Registration
Tuono V4 Factory 1100

 

Tuono V4 Factory SE-09 SBK 1100

£18,250

 

 

£18,700

£16,550

 

 

£17,000

 

£1,700

Tuono V4 1100£15,650£14,350£1,300
Tuono 660

Tuono 660 Factory

£9,850

£10,150

£9,100

£9,400

 

 

 

£750

Tuareg 660

Tuareg 660 Dakar

£10,750

£11,250

£10,000

£10,500

RS 660

RS 660 Extrema

£10,450

£12,050

£9,700

£11,300

RX 125 & SX 125£4,030£3,530£500
RS 125

RS 125 Rep

Tuono 125

£5,080

£5,230

£4,780

£4,830

£4,980

£4,530

 

£250

RSV4 1100£18,150£16,650£1,500
RSV4 Factory 1100

 

RSV4 Factory SE-09 SBK 1100

£23,150

 

 

£23,600

£21,150

 

 

£21,600

 

£2,000

SR GT Models

SR GT ABS 125

SR GT Sport ABS 125

SR GT 200

SR GT Sport 200

SR GT Replica 125

SR GT Replica 200

£3,915

£4,015

£4,165

£4,265
£4,165

£4,415

 

 

£3,565

£3,665

£3,815

£3,915

£3,815

£4,065

 

 

 

 

£350

Photo by Matt Anthony

Superbike News UK

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

