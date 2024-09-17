Autumn promotions from Piaggio

As the leaves start to turn and crisp air sets in, now’s the perfect time to embrace the open road and Indian Summer with our offers on Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, and Vespa models—available until 30th September.
With discounts applied upon registration, these deals are designed to get you riding through scenic autumnal landscapes while the season is still mild.
Below, you’ll find a full list of the autumn promotions, organised by model with direct links to the promotion pages.
|Piaggio Promotions
|Models
|Full Price
|Discounted price
|Bonus Savings Upon Registration
|Piaggio 1 Euro 5
|£2,815
|£2,515
|£300
|Piaggio 1 Active Euro 5 & Electric grant
|£3,415
|£2,615
|£800
Bonus of £300, plus £500 via the plug-in vehicle government grant
|MP3 300 Models
|
£7,200
£7,450
£7,300
|
£6,700
£6,950
£6,800
|
£500
|Liberty & Medley Models
|
£2,915
£3,015
£3,615
£3,715
|
£2,565
£2,665
£3,265
£3,365
|
£350
|Vespa Promotions
|Models
|Full Price
|Discounted price
|Bonus Savings Upon Registration
|GTS & GTV 300 Models
|
£6,415
£6,565
£6,715
£6,315
£6,865
|
£5,665
£5,815
£5,965
£5,565
£6,115
|
£750
|Primavera 125 Euro 5+***
|£4,855
£5,295
£4,995
|£4,355
£4,795
£4,495
|£500
|GTS 125 Models
|
£5,565
£5,715
£5,865
£5,465
|
£5,065
£5,215
£5,365
£4,965
|
£500
|Moto Guzzi Promotions
|Models
|Full Price
|Discounted price
|Bonus Savings Upon Registration
|Mandello Models
V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale
|
£15,900
£14,900
£13,650
|
£14,400
£13,400
£12,150
|
£1,500
|
Purchase a V85 TT and receive a bonus upon registration
|
£900
|Stelvio
|£14,850
£15,550
Purchase a brand new Stelvio and receive a free set of Urban Side Panniers*
|
|Aprilia Promotions
|Models
|Full Price
|Discounted price
|Bonus Savings Upon Registration
|Tuono V4 Factory 1100
|£18,250
£18,700
|£16,550
£17,000
|
£1,700
|Tuono V4 1100
|£15,650
|£14,350
|£1,300
|Tuono 660
|£9,850
£10,150
|£9,100
£9,400
|
£750
|Tuareg 660
Tuareg 660 Dakar
|£10,750
£11,250
|£10,000
£10,500
|RS 660
|£10,450
£12,050
|£9,700
£11,300
|RX 125 & SX 125
|£4,030
|£3,530
|£500
|RS 125
RS 125 Rep
|£5,080
£5,230
£4,780
|£4,830
£4,980
£4,530
|
£250
|RSV4 1100
|£18,150
|£16,650
|£1,500
|RSV4 Factory 1100
|£23,150
£23,600
|£21,150
£21,600
|
£2,000
|SR GT Models
|£3,915
£4,015
£4,165
£4,265
£4,415
|
£3,565
£3,665
£3,815
£3,915
£3,815
£4,065
|
£350
Photo by Matt Anthony