Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Kawasaki UK and DAO Racing to part ways at the end of 2024

British SuperbikeIsle of Man TT and Other RoadsLatest News
Kawasaki Uk And Dao Racing To Part Ways At The End Of 2024After several fantastic seasons that have seen multiple podiums and wins at the Isle of Man TT, the partnership between Kawasaki UK and DAO Racing will end after the final round of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

A long-standing presence in the Road Racing paddock, most notably with Dean Harrison, DAO Racing Kawasaki was one of the most successful teams in the sport. With multiple podiums in every class at the Isle of Man TT, the highlight was undoubtedly the memorable Senior TT victory in 2019. The team has also represented Kawasaki well in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship,regularly scoring points in the highly competitive series.

The successful relationship between Kawasaki UK and DAO Racing will end after the final round at Brands Hatch, with the team having decided to move on to other ventures. Kawasaki would like to thank the entire team for their hardwork and success and wish them the best for whatever the future may hold.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department:
“The DAO Racing team have been an important and successful part of the Kawasaki and Team Green family for a number of years achieving some fantastic results along the way, including most notably a Senior TT win at the Isle of Man with Dean Harrison. It’s a shame to see them move away from the Kawasaki brand but I would personally like to wish them all the best for their next steps.”

Previous article
Perrone joins Roulstone to complete Red Bull KTM Tech3 Moto3 line-up for 2025
Next article
Kawasaki and JD Stunts Set For All-New Motorcycle Live Festival Zone

