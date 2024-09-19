Thursday, September 19, 2024
SW-Motech Sport Handguards

Industry NewsAftermarketSW-Motech
1 min.read
Sw-motech Sport HandguardsBike-specific, handguards with impact protection and replaceable shells.

Give your hands a sporting chance this autumn and winter, with SW-Motech Sport Handguards. An easy and instant upgrade,  they provide protection from the weather and accidental drops.

Super easy to fit – no special tools needed – they feature a bike-specific aluminium bracket that attaches to the bars at a single mounting point. It wraps around the controls, providing a strong barrier against impacts.

It also provides the mount for the weather protection shells. They’re made of a tough, impact-resistant plastic and have a matt finish to blend in with the styling of modern streetbikes.

Although they’re slim and compact, their shaping helps direct wind, cold, and rain away from the hands. Should the rider want even more protection, there’s an optional Extension Set available, which increases the shells’ surface area.

If the shells are accidentally damaged, there’s no need to replace the full guards as replacement shells are available separately.

The brackets position the guards perfectly, so there’s no fiddly setup procedure, and they won’t interfere with controls. All kits come with full instructions and any fixings required.

SW-Motech Sport Handguard kits retail at £148- including VAT, and are available for most popular street and naked bikes, including the Yamaha MT-07 and MT-09, Honda’s CB750 Hornet and the KTM 990 Duke

The Extension Set costs £23.99 and replacement shells are £41.99 per pair.

For full spec and a fitment list, visit www.sw-motech.co.ukSw-motech Sport Handguards

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

