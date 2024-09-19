Yamaha Sign Jack Miller for the 2025 MotoGP Season as Prima Pramac Yamaha Factory Team Rider

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is delighted to announce that Jack Miller will be joining the Prima Pramac Yamaha Factory Team for the 2025 season alongside Miguel Oliveira.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of Jack Miller. He will be joining Prima Pramac Racing’s Factory-Team rider line-up for the 2025 MotoGP season alongside Miguel Oliveira.

The accomplished Australian has many premier-class and lower-class podiums to his name (23x MotoGP, 10x Moto3, 33 in total) including 10 wins (4x MotoGP, 6x Moto3). As a seasoned rider with undeniable talent, he is the perfect addition to the Yamaha rider line-up.

The signing of Miller for the Prima Pramac Yamaha Factory Team carries extra significance as Miller rode for the Pramac team before from 2018-2020. The combination proved fruitful, resulting in five podiums in 2019 and four in 2020.

Next year, Miller can count on having a Factory 2025 YZR-M1 to his disposal as well as full Factory support.



LIN JARVIS

Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Racing

We are happy to announce that Jack is joining Prima Pramac Racing’s line-up, and we warmly welcome him to the Yamaha MotoGP group.

“With 10 years of experience in the MotoGP class with three different manufacturers, Jack will be a valuable asset for Yamaha. His speed, knowledge, work ethic, and team spirit will be invaluable to our project as we plan to improve the performance of the M1 in 2025 and beyond.

“Yamaha will be supporting him in every way they can.

NOTES

Jack Miller | Personal Profile

Date of Birth: 18-01-1995

Place of Birth: Townsville, Queensland, Australia

Nationality: Australian

Height: 173 cm

Weight: 64 kg

Grand Prix Debut: 2011 German GP (125cc)

MotoGP Debut: 2015 Qatar GP

First GP Win: 2014 Qatar GP (Moto3)

First Premier Class Win: 2016 Dutch GP

GP Wins: 10 (4x MotoGP, 6x Moto3)

GP Podiums: 33 (23x MotoGP, 10x Moto3)

Sprint Podiums: 2 (2023 Spanish GP & 2023 German GP)

Poles: 10 (2x MotoGP, 8x Moto3)

Jack Miller | Racing Career

2024 MotoGP World Championship (15th – 58 points) [After the San Marino GP]

2023 MotoGP World Championship (11th – 163 points)

2022 MotoGP World Championship (5th – 189 points)

2021 MotoGP World Championship (4th – 181 points)

2020 MotoGP World Championship (7th – 132 points) [With Pramac Racing]

2019 MotoGP World Championship (8th– 165 points) [With Pramac Racing]

2018 MotoGP World Championship (13th – 91 points) [With Pramac Racing]

2017 MotoGP World Championship (11th – 82 points)

2016 MotoGP World Championship (18th – 57 points)

2015 Moto3 World Championship (19th – 17 points)

2014 Moto3 World Championship (2nd – 276 points)

2013 Moto3 World Championship (7th – 110 points)

2012 125cc World Championship (23rd – 17 points)

2011 125cc World Championship (NC – 0 points) [Six GP starts]

Jack Miller | Rider Biography

Jack Miller made his road race debut in 2009 after beginning his career on dirt and debuted in the 125cc World Championship soon after. Taking the IDM 125 crown on his way to full-time competition on the world stage, Miller first impressed in 2013 when he proved a consistent frontrunner with Racing Team Germany. A title challenge with Red Bull KTM Ajo in 2014 saw Miller just miss out to Alex Marquez before he made the incredible move from Moto3 straight to MotoGP in 2015.

After a tough rookie season, Miller took a stunning maiden win in 2016 at the TT Circuit Assen, despite a season that began with a broken leg and was subsequently interrupted by more injury. Taking a good number of top-ten results, Miller remained with the Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS team for 2017 and impressed once more before moving to Pramac for 2018, switching from Honda to Ducati machinery.

More consistent and taking his first pole position, it was a solid season for the Australian, who remained with Pramac Racing in 2019. Miller was super impressive: five podiums came the number 43’s way that year, and he continued to show his class throughout 2020, earning another four podium finishes, but no victories. A move to the factory Ducati squad in 2021 delivered two victories, three further podiums, and fourth in the World Championship. Miller again proved his quality in 2022 with seven podiums, including the best MotoGP performance of his career when he won with ease in Japan.

After five years in red, Miller donned the orange of KTM, claiming a double podium at the Spanish GP in 2023 and another Sprint podium at the German GP.

Miller is now up for a new challenge and has decided that in 2025 he will be rejoining the Pramac set-up, this time as a Factory Yamaha rider.