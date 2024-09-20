Friday, September 20, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Shed & Buried returns to TV in October

Industry NewsTVLatest News
Less than 1 min.read
Shed & Buried Returns To Tv In OctoberHenry and Fuzz are back on screen searching for vintage vehicles to fix up and sell on

Henry Cole and fellow fanatic Fuzz Townshend are back on the road for a fresh series of Shed & Buried, which starts on Quest from 1st October.

The pair of petrolheads will be rooting out automotive treasure in the nation’s sheds, hoping that, with the help of top restorers Guy Willison and Allen Millyard, they’ll be able to sell on their finds for a tidy profit.

Over the course of ten half-hour episodes the team will be fishing out and fixing up classic motorbikes, cars, vans, buses, tractors and the odd custom vehicle too.

As always, much tea will be consumed as the boys fettle and polish their way towards the goal of returning a barn find to workable condition.

Shed & Buried can be viewed on Quest (Freeview channel 12) from 1st October. It’s also available to stream on the discovery+ website at www.discoveryplus.co.uk.

For more information visit www.henrycole.tvShed & Buried Returns To Tv In October

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
New Aki 1.0 boots from ARMR

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

New Aki 1.0 boots from ARMR

Apparel 0
ARMR Aki 1.0 WP MS Boot The Aki 1.0 waterproof...

New Canyon boot from Oxford

Apparel 0
Canyon Dry2Dry™ Men’s BootThe Canyon Dry2Dry™ waterproof riding boot...

GASGAS Comes Out Swinging With A Special-Edition 2-Stroke Enduro Bike

GASGAS 0
GASGAS Comes Out Swinging With A Special-Edition 2-Stroke Enduro...

Most Popular

New Aki 1.0 boots from ARMR

Apparel 0
ARMR Aki 1.0 WP MS Boot The Aki 1.0 waterproof...

New Canyon boot from Oxford

Apparel 0
Canyon Dry2Dry™ Men’s BootThe Canyon Dry2Dry™ waterproof riding boot...

GASGAS Comes Out Swinging With A Special-Edition 2-Stroke Enduro Bike

GASGAS 0
GASGAS Comes Out Swinging With A Special-Edition 2-Stroke Enduro...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
New Aki 1.0 Boots From Armr

New Aki 1.0 boots from ARMR

Frank Duggan - 0