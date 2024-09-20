Shed & Buried returns to TV in October

Henry and Fuzz are back on screen searching for vintage vehicles to fix up and sell on

Henry Cole and fellow fanatic Fuzz Townshend are back on the road for a fresh series of Shed & Buried, which starts on Quest from 1st October.

The pair of petrolheads will be rooting out automotive treasure in the nation’s sheds, hoping that, with the help of top restorers Guy Willison and Allen Millyard, they’ll be able to sell on their finds for a tidy profit.

Over the course of ten half-hour episodes the team will be fishing out and fixing up classic motorbikes, cars, vans, buses, tractors and the odd custom vehicle too.

As always, much tea will be consumed as the boys fettle and polish their way towards the goal of returning a barn find to workable condition.

Shed & Buried can be viewed on Quest (Freeview channel 12) from 1st October. It’s also available to stream on the discovery+ website at www.discoveryplus.co.uk.

For more information visit www.henrycole.tv