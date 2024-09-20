Ducati unveils the new Multistrada V4, V4 S and Pikes Peak 2025

With a new episode of the Ducati World Première 2025, the Bologna-based company presents the new Multistrada V4 MY 2025, introducing important innovations that make it more sophisticated, more fuel-efficient and comfortable for the passenger.

It is joined by the V4 Pikes Peak, the crossover that celebrates the sporting successes of the Multistrada, which – sharing the electronic, mechanical and aesthetic evolutions of the Multistrada V4 – becomes even more exciting to ride, effective and fascinating.

The new Multistrada V4 is the Ducati aimed at those who love to travel in great comfort on any type of road, while enjoying the sportiness that has always characterized Borgo Panigale motorcycles. A Multistrada V4 improved and more customizable to offer an even more exciting experience.

With the new Multistrada V4 S 2025, Ducati takes the touring attitude of the Multistrada V4 to an even higher level, thanks to greater efficiency in riding, even when fully loaded, greater comfort for the passenger and new electronic systems that make it safer and more performing in all road conditions. The new Automatic Lowering Device makes it even more usable. In sports riding, the Multistrada V4 is more precise and exciting to ride, thanks to an optimized chassis. And with the V4 Granturismo engine in the Euro 5+ version equipped with extended deactivation, performance (170 hp), reliability and running costs (maintenance intervals every 60,000 km, Oil Service every 15,000 km/24 months and the 4 year warranty Multistrada 4EVER**) remain top-notch. Extended deactivation, in particular, reduces consumption by 6%*, increasing autonomy and travel pleasure.

The 2025 Multistrada V4 is also new in style. Redesigned at the front, with more aggressive proportions on the front end, its line clearly expresses dynamism and sportiness. The front view, in particular, brings it closer to the style of the new Panigale V4. The double front headlight is highlighted by the new painted parts that completely frame it, taking on an important stylistic presence as on the 916 and 1098. The new silencer has a sharper shape and an even more personal sound, helping to underline the Ducati sporting DNA of the new Multistrada.

At ease on any road

Living up to its name, the Multistrada V4 S is a bike that further improves its ability to tackle all roads, especially those with imperfect surfaces. This Multistrada can in fact count on semi-active suspension with Skyhook DSS EVO control strategy, even more precise and efficient thanks to the new sensor mounted on the fork, and equipped with predictive functions, such as bump detection, which allow it to adapt the rear suspension response to road roughness in real time.

The new Multistrada V4 S is equipped with self-levelling functionality, which guarantees a constant setup in “rider”, “rider+passenger” and “luggage” configurations in order to always keep the characteristics of the vehicle unchanged. Furthermore, regardless of the selected Riding Mode, the rider can now change the suspension response even while on the move, using a dedicated button, to enjoy greater comfort in relaxed riding or more support when tackling the curves of a mountain route.

Safety and technology

The Multistrada V4 S was the first motorcycle in the world equipped with a front and rear radar system to support Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which makes riding less tiring on long motorway stretches, and Blind Spot Detection (BSD), which signals the presence of approaching vehicles in the blind spot of the mirrors. To these, on the 2025 model, the Forward Collision Warning (FCW) function is added, which warns the rider of potential collisions with a vehicle ahead with a pop-up on the dashboard. In emergency braking, the new Ducati Brake Light now also activates the direction indicators to signal the danger more immediately to vehicles following.

The 2025 Multistrada V4 also offers the rider improved greater visibility when riding at night, with Ducati Cornering Lights that are more effective in illuminating the road when leaning and an optimized headlight cluster to reduce the shadow area in front of the front wheel. In addition, the Coming Home function allows you to leave the low beam headlight on for a few seconds after switching off the ignition, making it easier to open the garage door when returning home in the dark.

With the new DVO (Ducati Vehicle Observer) function, the Multistrada V4 becomes even safer and more efficient, thanks to electronic controls that can act with greater precision. This function estimates the ground forces acting on the motorcycle and the loads that it can bear in various riding conditions, simulating the input of 70 sensors to integrate the data provided by the inertial platform. The Ducati Vehicle Observer, developed by Ducati Corse in MotoGP, refines the strategies of ABS Cornering, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

The new Multistrada V4 also features three levels of EBC (Engine Brake Control), allowing the rider to customize the engine brake to suit their riding style. Finally, the Electronic Combined Braking System, with its advanced strategies and functions, modulates the action on the front and rear brakes to always guarantee ideal performance, now also based on the load. In addition to the front-to-rear strategy, which manages the rear brake even when only using the front control, the new Multistrada V4 is now equipped with an unprecedented rear-to-front strategy that optimizes braking power when only using the rear control.

The new Multistrada V4 is also easier to handle when stationary and at low speed. Thanks to the introduction of the Automatic Lowering Device, the bike “lowers” ​​rapidly, with a variation of up to 30 mm, and automatically when the speed drops below 10 km/h. When the rider accelerates, exceeding 50 km/h, the Multistrada V4 automatically returns to its riding height. The system works automatically and can be deactivated by the rider.

The 6.5-inch TFT colour dashboard has been updated in the user interface, with more efficient and versatile control of the suspension. The system naturally maintains the map navigation functions thanks to the Ducati Connect application, which also supports the use of the phone to answer calls or listen to music, using a helmet equipped with an intercom system. The interface for choosing the level of accessory heating for grips and seat is new and more intuitive.

More comfortable for the passenger

The new Multistrada V4 S is the ideal bike for travelling as a couple, and has been designed to provide even more comfort to the travelling companion. The panniers and the top case have been moved back to offer more space for the passenger’s legs. The new die-cast aluminium support for the top case offers the passenger better support and a greater sense of robustness when the top case is installed. Furthermore, thanks to the availability of seats of different heights for both the rider and the passenger and the lowered suspension kit, the Multistrada V4 S can be customized to adapt to any couple configuration.

Enduro Riding Mode with dedicated Power Mode and new Wet Riding Mode

To make the most of the Multistrada V4’s potential in any context, Ducati has developed five Riding Modes that on the Multistrada V4 see a significant evolution of the Enduro mode and the introduction of the Wet mode, designed for wet surfaces and reduced grip.

Selecting the Enduro Riding Mode activates a dedicated Power Mode, which limits power to 114 hp with a dynamic and direct response specific for off-road use. The DTC switches to a lower intervention level and the DWC is deactivated. The ABS on the rear wheel is also deactivated and the cornering function and rear lift-up detection are inhibited to adapt to off-road use.

Extended deactivation

The Multistrada V4 is equipped with the extended deactivation strategy of the rear bank. In addition to switching off the rear cylinders when the bike is stationary and the engine is idling, the V4 Granturismo keeps the rear bank deactivated in other operating conditions, to the benefit of fuel consumption and emissions, which are reduced by 6% compared to the previous model.*

With this strategy, deactivation also occurs when the bike is moving. As the speed increases or above a certain torque request from the throttle grip, the rear cylinders are reactivated, guaranteeing the character and performance of the V4 Granturismo. The system is active in all Riding Modes.

Engine and chassis

The 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine is now Euro 5+ homologated, keeping its performance unchanged. In the version mounted on the 2025 Multistrada V4, it delivers 170 hp (125 kW) at 10,750 rpm and 123.8 Nm at 9,000 rpm, with a particularly linear torque curve to ensure a smooth and progressive response at all speeds. The performance of this engine, combined with its total weight of just 66.7 kg, allows the V4 Granturismo to confirm itself as the category benchmark for power and lightness. These numbers are combined with refined technical solutions, such as a counter-rotating crankshaft, derived from the experience gained by Ducati Corse in MotoGP, which works “against” the gyroscopic inertia of the wheels, but also the torque curves dedicated to each individual ratio to combine smooth delivery at low speeds, robust torque at medium speeds and power at high speeds.

Regarding the chassis, the Multistrada V4 confirms the lightweight and compact aluminium monocoque frame, with a double-sided swingarm in shell-cast aluminium mounted on a pivot repositioned 1 millimetre higher, increasing the anti-squat effect of the suspension to make riding more precise and effective even when fully loaded.

In addition, on the Multistrada V4 S 2025, the monoshock is able to manage a greater preload range, which goes from 12 to 20 mm. In this way, the standard calibration in the various load modes is more balanced, and increases the effect of the Automatic Lowering Device function in situations of greater load, when traveling with luggage and a passenger.

Packages and trims

The new Multistrada V4 2025 is now also offered in new Sport Travel & Radar and Adventure Travel & Radar trims, which are added to the already known Radar and Travel & Radar. The new trims include a centre stand, heated grips and seats, and of course front and rear radar. The Sport trim adds panniers and forged rims, which thanks to a weight reduction of 2 kg make the Multistrada V4 nimbler and sportier, while the Adventure is characterized by aluminium panniers and spoked wheels.

Accessories and clothing

In addition to a very high level of standard equipment, and the aforementioned forged aluminium rims, the Multistrada V4 has a wide range of accessories, from parts in aluminium machined from solid to carbon fibre superstructures and parts, such as the dry clutch, which enhance the racing sportiness, up to the garage stands and motorcycle canvases.

Ducati has also specifically created some clothing items to fully enjoy the touring possibilities of the Multistrada V4. The Tour Summer outfit, for example, with large areas dedicated to ventilation, detachable sleeves and three independent layers, including thermal lining and waterproof membrane, to offer comfort in all weather conditions. Or the Strada C5 suit, which is made of a comfortable, sturdy and modular stretch fabric in terms of thermal protection, thanks to the detachable Gore-Tex® internal membrane and an internal down jacket that can also be used on its own, once the bike is parked.

New V4 Pikes Peak

The V4 Pikes Peak is the Ducati for those who love the sportier side of the Multistrada, enjoying its performance on the curves of mountain passes and being won over by the charm of the single-sided swingarm, the precision of the 17-inch wheels with forged rims, and the boldness of the MotoGP-inspired livery. The Multistrada for enthusiasts who want a crossover that is at the same time exhilarating to ride, elegant and comfortable.

With the presentation of the new Pikes Peak, Ducati raises the bar once again, applying to the technical base of the new Multistrada V4 2025 chassis, electronic and ergonomic solutions designed to give it a decidedly sportier attitude.

Renewed design

The design of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is developed starting from the characteristic elements of the Multistrada V4 family and integrating them with the two historically distinctive elements of the Pikes Peak from an aesthetic and functional point of view: the 17” front wheel and the single-sided swingarm. The racing nature is underlined by the new “Pikes Peak” livery, inspired in the colours and graphics by those of the Ducati MotoGP, Superbike and Motocross bikes, with number plates on the side panels and on the windshield, to accentuate the reference to racing competition.

To further underline its innate sportiness, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with numerous carbon fibre parts and a homologated Akrapovič titanium silencer. Other distinctive aesthetic elements are the low smoked plexiglass, the unmistakable gold anodization of the Öhlins fork sleeves, the seat with the V4 logo and the Ducati Corse shield applied to the beak.

Sporting chassis

The chassis of the V4 Pikes Peak differs significantly from the Multistrada V4, and is developed around the 17” front wheel to ensure great precision and reactivity for the rider. The bike is equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV sports road tyres, in the sizes 120/70 front and 190/55-17 rear, and mounts new five-spoke forged aluminium wheels.

The Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspensions have been optimized in their strategies to offer more support in sports riding and, at the same time, greater comfort in touring use. The system works according to “event based” logic, as on the Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S, self-regulating based on the rider’s riding style. Furthermore, using the dedicated button on the left handlebar, the rider can now choose the suspension control strategy regardless of the selected Riding Mode. On this bike, he can activate the Track, Dynamic, Comfort or Low Grip Suspension Modes, increasing support and precision, or comfort and stability, based on the type of route and conditions without changing the engine response or the behaviour of the electronic controls.

The new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is now also equipped with EBC (Engine Brake Control) adjustable on three levels, which allows the rider to customize the engine brake according to riding style and context. Finally, the Electronic Combined Braking System offers the front-to-rear strategy, which manages the rear brake also by operating only the front control.

The engine has been optimized to enhance the characteristics of the bike, with the inclusion of the Race Riding Mode, developed specifically for this version. The Race map is added to a more racing strategy for the limiter, which comes in more gradually than on the Multistrada V4, in order to alert the rider in advance and allow more effective sporty riding in terms of gear changes in the high area of ​​the rev counter. The quickshifter has a dedicated calibration that allows very aggressive downshifting, in addition to the implementation of an even more direct throttle-grip link in the High Power Mode.

Ergonomics

The new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak offers specifically designed ergonomics to ensure maximum control and optimize lean angles. The riding position differs from that of the Multistrada V4, with higher and more rearward footpegs to increase the maximum lean angle and facilitate body movements, and the handlebars are lower, narrower and have a less accentuated curvature. This ergonomic combination translates into a better feeling in sports riding, while still maintaining a good level of comfort.

Safety and technology

The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak naturally confirms the advanced and sophisticated electronics package of the Multistrada V4 S, which includes, among other things, front and rear radar technology as standard, which enables the functionality of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) and the introduction of Forward Collision Warning.

The Multistrada V4 2025 Pikes Peak also offers the rider better visibility when riding at night, with Ducati Cornering Lights that are more effective in illuminating the road when leaning and an optimised light cluster to reduce the shadow cone in front of the front wheel. Furthermore, to increase safety, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak offers a rear fog light as an accessory.

Availability

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Model Year 2025 is available in dealerships starting from October 2024 in the three colours Ducati Red, Thrilling Black and Arctic White. The Pikes Peak Model Year 2025, also in dealerships with the same timing, is available in a single trim level, which includes the front and rear radar as standard.

The presentation videos of the new Multistrada V4 and the V4 Pikes Peak are available on the Ducati YouTube channel.

* Values ​​measured on WMTC cycle

** In countries where available