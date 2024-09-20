Sixth pole of the season for Huertas

Superpole Highlights

Nothing could stop Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) from continuing his stranglehold on Superpole in the Supersport class. The championship leader claimed his sixth pole of the season and continued his perfect run of front row starts by leading the way from Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) by three tenths of a second.

A red flag delayed the session after crashes for multiple riders left gravel on the track surface. When the action resumed Manzi and Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) were able to qualify on the front row of the grid. It was the seventh time that Montella has been out-qualified by Huertas this season but critically the Italian rider is just seven points behind in the championship standings. Montella has won three of the last four races in the class.

Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) overcame a crash to qualify on the second row of the grid. The Italian will be joined by John McPhee following the WRP by SKM-Triumph rider’s career best performance in Superpole.

It was an action packed session for Jorge Navarro. The Orelac Racing Verdnatura rider qualified in tenth position having suffered a crash and a yellow flag infringement that cost him his two fastest laps.

“I think it’s almost impossible to do better than today. We were fastest in both sessions and we had incredible pace throughout the day. We can still improve and we need to keep working hard. I’m happy with today and I think we’re the strongest team at the moment so we need to keep showing that during the week. The track feels great and it’s nice to ride. It’s not windy here which makes it even better. We’ve had two tough weekends but we managed to minimize the damage and didn’t lose too many points. Now, we’re in a position to increase the championship lead.”



2. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +0.298s

3. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) 0.330s

4. Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +0.393s

5. John McPhee (WRP by SKM – Triumph) +0.612s

6. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.674s

