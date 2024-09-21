Bagnaia beats Martin to pole, Bastianini clinches last-gasp P3

A crash for #MM93, a new lap record for the #1 and a bumper front three rows sets the scene for an Emilia-Romagna thriller.

For the second weekend running on familiar territory, home favourite Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) fired his way to a phenomenal pole position at the Gran Premio Pramac dell’Emilia-Romagna. 0.214s was the gap to World Championship leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) as the top two in the title race enjoy a scintillating Saturday morning Q2 jostle, with Bagnaia landing another new all-time Misano lap record. The Italian and Spaniard are joined on the front row by Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) after a late attack from ‘The Beast’, with Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) set to start from a tricky P7 after a crash.

Q1

The opening 15 minutes of qualifying saw Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) land a table-topping time on his second run to venture into the pole position shootout. The South African beat second place Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing MotoGP™) by 0.076s as the Portuguese rider also sailed into Q2, as walking wounded Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) missed out on promotion in P3. A crash for Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) cost the #73 a chance of challenging for a Q2 spot as the San Marino GP P6 finisher gets set to start from P20.

Q2

The opening laps from the Q2 runners saw Martin immediately dip into the 1:30s with a 1:30.904, but it was a time that was beaten by Bagnaia by 0.025s. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) climbed to P1 on his second flyer but Martin moved the goalposts – a 1:30.245 was the new time to beat, with Pecco now 0.3s adrift.

Then, early drama unfolded for Marc Marquez. The #93 was on the floor at Turn 3 but crucially hopped back on his GP23 to return to the box with eight minutes to go. At that stage, Marquez was P4 behind Martin, Bagnaia and Acosta, with Bastianini and Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) on the provisional second row.

A fresh rubber was slotted in, Bagnaia’s first attack on his second run saw the #1 improve. 0.097s was now the gap between the top duo, as Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) clawed their way onto the second row in P5 and P6.

A scorcher was then slammed in by the reigning Champion. A 1:30.031 record time saw Pecco leapfrog Martin into provisional pole, as Binder then jumped to P3 to shove Acosta off the front row. But there was more movements to come. Bastianini was improving on his final lap and critically, the #23 propelled himself to P3 to demote Binder to P4 – and Marquez off the second row. Unable to find time on his second run, the eight-time World Champion is forced to settle for P7 as his three title rivals claim front row starts.

THE GRID

Behind the leading trio, Q1 pacesetter Binder and Acosta claim P4 and P5 to give themselves more than a sniff of a podium finish in the Tissot Sprint and race on Sunday, with Bezzecchi set to launch from P6 on home soil.

A disappointed Marquez has Viñales and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) for company on a tasty-looking third row. Meanwhile, Morbidelli, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) and Oliveira complete the top 12.

The top two in the title race will start from P1 and P2 on the grid, with Bastianini well in the hunt from P3. Marquez – once more – has an uphill task from the third row as the title chasers endure mixed fortunes on Saturday morning, as the stage is set for an intriguing weekend to play out in Emilia-Romagna. You won’t want to miss a beat, as points are now up for offer at Round 14.

SATURDAY

TISSOT SPRINT: 15:00 (UTC +2)

SUNDAY

GRAND PRIX: 13:00 (UTC +2)

Alex Rins withdraws from Emilia-Romagna GP

After suffering a high fever on Friday, the #42 gave the FP2 session a go this morning but suffered shortness of breath as a consequence of the flu. Following a discussion on the best course of action with MotoGP™ Medical Director Dr Angel Charte and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team, it was mutually decided that Rins would miss the remainder of the Emilia-Romagna GP with the aim of making a full recovery before the upcoming Indonesian GP.

