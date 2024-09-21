Saturday, September 21, 2024
Furusato fires his way to debut pole to deny Alonso

Latest NewsMoto3Racing
Furusato Fires His Way To Debut Pole To Deny AlonsoTaiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) is a Grand Prix polesitter for the first time thanks to a late 1:40. in Moto3™ Q2 at the Emilia-Romagna GP.

The Japanese star ousted World Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) from P1 as the Colombian suffered a small crash at the end of the session to halt his hopes of finding an improved time. Completing the front row will be San Marino GP hero Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing), who launches from the front row for the second time in 2024.

Title hopeful Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) secured P4 as the Spaniard goes in search of back-to-back podiums at Misano – and to continue reducing the points deficit to Alonso.

Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), the rider acting who sits P3 in the Championship, will launch from P6 on the grid, one place behind Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA) who earned his best qualifying result of the season.

Alonso’s chief Championship chaser, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), has a little more work to do off the line than he would have liked after the #96 qualified in P11 for Sunday’s 20-lap battle.

Tune in for the Moto3™ battle at 10:00 (UTC +2) as another lightweight class classic awaits.Furusato Fires His Way To Debut Pole To Deny Alonso

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

