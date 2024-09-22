Sunday, September 22, 2024
Manzi wins as Montella hands Huertas the championship advantage

Latest NewsRacingWorld Supersport
2 min.read
Manzi Wins As Montella Hands Huertas The Championship AdvantageA crash for Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) has handed the WorldSSP title advantage to Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team).

The Ducati rider crashed at Turn 7 mid-way through the 20 lap race while leading. The mistake proved costly and leaves Montella 43 points behind in the standings.

Starting from pole position Huertas dropped behind Montella on the opening lap before retaking the lead. A mistake on Lap 5 dropped him to third position before inheriting second position as he maintained his pace throughout the 20 lap race to follow Stefano Manzi home.

Manzi’s win was his first since the Catalan Round in March as the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing took the lead on Lap 10 and then controlled the race to win by more than two seconds. Manzi is now seven points behind Montella in the standings.

Having finished fifth in Race 1 Tom Booth-Amos was able to finish on the podium in WorldSSP for the first time. Having started from eighth on the grid Booth-Amos ran a consistent pace throughout to hold a comfortable margin ahead of a three rider group fighting for fourth position behind him.

The fight for fourth saw Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) overtake Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) in the closing stages. Caricasulo then lost another position to Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) on the penultimate lap.

P1 | Stefano Manzi | Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing
“It was amazing to win this race! I fought for for the whole race. This race was different to Race 1 because I was closer to the leader but I struggled with rear grip today. After two or three laps I noticed that Yari was pushing really hard. He made a small mistake and crashed. From that point onwards, I tried to break away. Adrian started to close in but my pace was really strong. Turn by turn I was able to open the gap. It feels fantastic to get back to winning because it’s frustrating to finish second.”Manzi Wins As Montella Hands Huertas The Championship Advantage

WorldSSP Race 2 Results
1. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing)
2. Adrián Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +2.697s
3. Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph) +7.561s
4. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +9.412s
5. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +10.243s
6. Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +10.935s
Fastest lap: Yari Montella, Ducati – 1’32.117s

Championship Standings
1. Adrián Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 334 points
2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) 291 points
3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) 284 points

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Bastianini triumphs after last lap clash with Martin, Bagnaia slides out on home soil

Latest News 0
The 'Beast' rules, the Martinator rues, and Marc Marquez...

Vietti steals win from Canet and Arbolino in a Moto2 classic

Latest News 0
A stunner of a Moto2™ race played out at...

Back on top: Alonso fends off Piqueras for eighth win of 2024

Latest News 0
The revenge David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) was...

