Manzi wins as Montella hands Huertas the championship advantage

A crash for Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) has handed the WorldSSP title advantage to Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team).

The Ducati rider crashed at Turn 7 mid-way through the 20 lap race while leading. The mistake proved costly and leaves Montella 43 points behind in the standings.

Starting from pole position Huertas dropped behind Montella on the opening lap before retaking the lead. A mistake on Lap 5 dropped him to third position before inheriting second position as he maintained his pace throughout the 20 lap race to follow Stefano Manzi home.

Manzi’s win was his first since the Catalan Round in March as the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing took the lead on Lap 10 and then controlled the race to win by more than two seconds. Manzi is now seven points behind Montella in the standings.

Having finished fifth in Race 1 Tom Booth-Amos was able to finish on the podium in WorldSSP for the first time. Having started from eighth on the grid Booth-Amos ran a consistent pace throughout to hold a comfortable margin ahead of a three rider group fighting for fourth position behind him.

The fight for fourth saw Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) overtake Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) in the closing stages. Caricasulo then lost another position to Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) on the penultimate lap.

P1 | Stefano Manzi | Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing

“It was amazing to win this race! I fought for for the whole race. This race was different to Race 1 because I was closer to the leader but I struggled with rear grip today. After two or three laps I noticed that Yari was pushing really hard. He made a small mistake and crashed. From that point onwards, I tried to break away. Adrian started to close in but my pace was really strong. Turn by turn I was able to open the gap. It feels fantastic to get back to winning because it’s frustrating to finish second.”

WorldSSP Race 2 Results

1. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing)

2. Adrián Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +2.697s

3. Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph) +7.561s

4. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +9.412s

5. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +10.243s

6. Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +10.935s

Fastest lap: Yari Montella, Ducati – 1’32.117s

Championship Standings

1. Adrián Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 334 points

2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) 291 points

3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) 284 points

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com