Back on top: Alonso fends off Piqueras for eighth win of 2024

The revenge David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) was looking for was served at the Emilia-Romagna GP as the Colombian claimed a wonderful eighth win of 2024 to strengthen his grip on the Championship.

It was another lightweight class fight that went to the wire as Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) finished a close second, with Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) earning P3 after Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) was demoted one place for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

From pole, Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) grabbed the holeshot after getting a perfect launch, as drama unfolded at Turn 2 for the second week running for David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) – the Spaniard tagged the back of Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA) and was out of contention, but Muñoz was able to complete his double Long Lap penalty after remounting. Meanwhile, Alonso picked his way to the front by the end of Lap 1, with Holgado carving his way up to P5 from P11 on the grid.

By Lap 5, Holgado held the P1 baton for the first time as Friday pacesetter, Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), was now P2 ahead of teammate Piqueras. Alonso was fourth, Furusato was fifth, with Veijer sixth in a lead group that was formed of 14 riders.

With 14 laps to go, Piqueras led for the first time, but a huge warning came a couple of laps later that cost the rookie a couple of places. Another big moment came a lap later, as Furusato – going for a lunge at Turn 14 – made contact with Fernandez which saw both riders lose valuable time. Fernandez was now P7, the polesitter was shuffled back to P11.

When Alonso hit the front again with nine laps left, the pace was upped and gaps began to appear in the group. Holgado, Piqueras and Veijer clung onto the coattails of the #80, with Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) 0.9s back.

Two to go in Emilia-Romagna! Four riders, three spots in the podium. It was Alonso from Holgado, Piqueras and Veijer, who was going to make the first big move? The answer was Holgado. Turn 14 on the penultimate lap, the #96 shoved his way past Alonso and Piqueras followed his compatriot through.

On the final lap, Holgado led until Turn 8 saw a change. It was three abreast into the left-hander and taking a two for one deal was Alonso. The title chase leader was back in the lead and after producing an inch perfect latter half of the lap, Alonso picked up another 25 points as Piqueras settled for a close second. Holgado crossed the line in P3 but after a track limits violation at the final corner, Veijer was promoted to P3.

Ortola couldn’t bridge the gap once he got to P5, as Lunetta edged out Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) by under two tenths as the Italian and Australian take away a P6 and P7 respectively. Fernandez’s early charge faded slightly as the #31 claimed P8, the Spaniard finished narrowly ahead of Matteo Bertelle (Kopron Rivacold Snipers) and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Filippo Farioli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) pocketed P11 and P12, as a disappointed Furusato – having been handed a Long Lap penalty – came home in P13. Nepa and Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) rounded out the points in P14 and P15.

Now, a trip to Indonesia awaits and Alonso heads to Lombok 82 points clear of Holgado and 83 ahead of Veijer in the Championship chase. Leads don’t get much more demanding than that.

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com