LS2 MX Helmet gets Gold

ACU Gold and ECE22.06 approval for new LS2 Fast II MX Helmet

Quickly becoming one of LS2’s most popular off-road helmets, the Fast II gets a major revamp for 2024/25. It now carries the Gold ACU sticker for off-road competition, is fully ECE 22.06 certified and UK road legal, and is even ready to accept LS2’s voice-operated Bluetooth® intercom for hands-free connectivity.

The Fast II’s shell is made from Kinetic Polymer Alloy (KPA), a super strong material rivalling high-end composites. It is flexible for energy absorption and tough for high penetration resistance, yet weighs just 1400 grams.

The peak is adjustable to suit the rider’s style and riding conditions – without the need for tools. The wide aperture offers plenty of all-round vision and can accommodate most styles of goggles.

Multiple vents, channelling around the head and out through rear exhaust ports, allow plenty of airflow. There’s also a breathable, hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking lining, which is removable and washable.

A reinforced chin strap with double D-ring fastening offers micro adjustment for a safe and secure fit, while the emergency release system allows first responders to remove the cheek pads in seconds, with minimal movement of a fallen rider’s head and neck.

The Fast II comes in a range of sizes from XS-3XL, so most riders will be able to find a fit that works for them. It comes in three outer shell sizes for the smallest, lightest possible helmet in each fitment range, and has a long-oval shape, which follows the natural contour of the head.

Retail prices start at just £79.99 in Solid Matt Black. There are also five brand new graphic options, each selling for £89.99 – unbeatable value for the spec.

Find out more at ls2helmets.com

Notes – The LS2 4X Intercom is co-developed with Cardo, and features sound by JBL, live intercom for up to four riders, Natural Voice Operation and much more. It retails at £239.99 including VAT.