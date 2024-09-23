Monday, September 23, 2024
Ducati announces the opening of a new store in North London with LIND

Industry NewsDealer NewsManufacturers
Scrambler Ducati Launches A Challenge To All Its EnthusiastsDucati is to enhance its dealer network through a strategic partnership with LIND, marking the motor retailer’s inaugural dealership for the renowned Italian motorcycle brand.

Ducati North London, located in Watford, Trade City, will offer the full range of Ducati and Scrambler Ducati motorcycles, alongside associated accessories and apparel. The site will also offer the Ducati Approved programme and provide specialist expert servicing from dedicated motorcycle technicians.

An existing building is set to receive a facelift over the coming months, with building work scheduled from November to create the brand new Ducati North London store, including a purpose-built service reception with a planned opening event in early 2025.

On confirmation of the new partnership, Russ Dacre, MBE said : “We are extremely excited to welcome Ducati to the family. We are looking forward to the opportunity of working with a hugely popular manufacturer with such an inspiring heritage. We’re particularly looking forward to providing an outstanding experience to a new customer base and the team are learning all about the new brand and the impressive product range. The opening of Ducati North London aligns with our strategy to grow with the key premium motorcycle brands in the UK.”

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director of Ducati UK, said: “Ducati strategic strengthening of its distribution network continues. It is a long process but we are working for success, not only focusing on the immediate, but looking at the long term. We are very glad to announce this new opening as well as the new partnership with one of the most successful retailer in the country, LIND Group.

London is a strategic market, both for its positioning and for its sales potential. I’m sure LIND’s retail experience in the area will be instrumental for Ducati’s growth.

