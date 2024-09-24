Kawasaki Announces the FUCHS Silkolene Green Adventure at Motorcycle Live

With the countdown to Motorcycle Live on, Kawasaki UK is delighted to announce the latest part of its 2024 plans with the launch of the FUCHS Silkolene Green Adventure.

The exciting new element will provide an opportunity for youngsters between 7 and 12 the chance to get their first ride on two wheels.

At the annual celebration of all things two-wheeled, Kawasaki UK and Team Green partner FUCHS Silkolene are giving young riders attending Motorcycle Live 2024 a chance to experience the joys of riding for the first time. The all-new FUCHS Silkolene Green Adventure area is a unique chance for youngsters to ride the Kawasaki Elektrode, a 20-inch wheeled electric-only off-road bike.

Open to attendees between the ages of 7 and 12 (height dependent), every child will be under the watchful eyes and tuition of experienced trainer Craig Chamberlain, who runs the Kawasaki MX Experience days.

Children interested in experiencing the Elektrode and having fun on two wheels for the first time should stop by the Kawasaki stand in Hall 4 on any of the nine showdays.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department:

“We are always striving to provide customers visiting the Kawasaki stand with an interactive experience alongside showcasing our range of new and exciting machines. The “FUCHS Silkolene Green Adventure” will be a great opportunity for parents to give their children the chance to try two wheels for the first time in a controlled and safe environment. The Kawasaki Elektrode is the perfect tool to start your biking journey on at that age and we are confident there will be a lot of smiling faces throughout the nine-day show.”

Natasha Moore – FUCHS UK Sales Manager, Motorcycle Division:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kawasaki UK on the FUCHS Silkolene Green Adventure, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting the next generation of riders. At FUCHS Silkolene, we are passionate about providing innovative and sustainable solutions for motorcycling, and this event gives young riders the opportunity to explore the excitement of two wheels on the all-electric Kawasaki Elektrode. It’s a fantastic initiative that we are proud to be part of, and we can’t wait to see the enthusiasm it will inspire in these future riders.”