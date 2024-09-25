Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Moto3: Can the chasers respond or will Alonso continue his 2024 surge?

Latest NewsMoto3Racing
1 min.read
Moto3: Can The Chasers Respond Or Will Alonso Continue His 2024 Surge?After going two races without standing on the podium, David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) returned to the top step at the Emilia-Romagna GP to win for the eighth time in 2024.

The gap at the top heading to Lombok? A whopping 82 points. Positions in the Championship don’t get much stronger with six rounds to go, so it’s now or never for the chasers at the circuit Alonso finished P2 at in 2023.

The first of those hunters is Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), who will be hungry for a rostrum return after track limits caught the Spaniard out on the last lap. It was a small error that cost Holgado a podium – and promoted Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) to P3 behind the incredibly impressive rookie, Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing).

The Dutch star is just one point further back in the overall standings after picking up his seventh podium of the season, but for Holgado, Veijer and fifth place Emilia-Romagna GP finisher Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), it’s all about taking as many points off Alonso as possible before it’s too late.

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
New Bosch radar-based assistance system used for first time by KTM
Next article
Moto2: Can Ogura’s title chase momentum be halted in Indonesia?

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Bemsee: Round 7, Brands Hatch

Bemsee 0
Though a number of championships had been sewn up...

All on the line in Lombok: more twists and turns await MotoGP at Mandalika

Latest News 0
In the aftermath of a dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP, we’re...

Moto2: Can Ogura’s title chase momentum be halted in Indonesia?

Latest News 0
A Moto2™ belter played out at the Emilia-Romagna GP...

Most Popular

Bemsee: Round 7, Brands Hatch

Bemsee 0
Though a number of championships had been sewn up...

All on the line in Lombok: more twists and turns await MotoGP at Mandalika

Latest News 0
In the aftermath of a dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP, we’re...

Moto2: Can Ogura’s title chase momentum be halted in Indonesia?

Latest News 0
A Moto2™ belter played out at the Emilia-Romagna GP...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Bemsee: Round 7, Brands Hatch

Bemsee: Round 7, Brands Hatch

Kerrie McFadden - 0