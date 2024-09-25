Moto3: Can the chasers respond or will Alonso continue his 2024 surge?

After going two races without standing on the podium, David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) returned to the top step at the Emilia-Romagna GP to win for the eighth time in 2024.

The gap at the top heading to Lombok? A whopping 82 points. Positions in the Championship don’t get much stronger with six rounds to go, so it’s now or never for the chasers at the circuit Alonso finished P2 at in 2023.

The first of those hunters is Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), who will be hungry for a rostrum return after track limits caught the Spaniard out on the last lap. It was a small error that cost Holgado a podium – and promoted Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) to P3 behind the incredibly impressive rookie, Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing).

The Dutch star is just one point further back in the overall standings after picking up his seventh podium of the season, but for Holgado, Veijer and fifth place Emilia-Romagna GP finisher Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), it’s all about taking as many points off Alonso as possible before it’s too late.

