Indian Grand Prix to return in 2026

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports confirm that the Indian Grand Prix will be included on the 2026 FIM MotoGP™️ calendar, moving to become a reserve event for 2025.

Operational circumstances have obliged the event to be delayed from its initial slot near the start of the 2025 calendar. With no available dates towards the end of the season, MotoGP™️ will therefore return to India in the early stages of 2026.

Both MotoGP™️ and InvestUP are working hard to bring MotoGP™️ back to Buddh International Circuit with a world-class event, and are committed to confirming India as a destination for global sporting events.

Our collaboration with InvestUP to bring MotoGP™️ back to India continues to lay fantastic foundations for the future and MotoGP™️ looks forward to racing in front of our incredible Indian fans as soon as possible.