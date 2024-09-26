Thursday, September 26, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Indian Grand Prix to return in 2026

Latest NewsMotoGPRacing
Less than 1 min.read
Indian Grand Prix To Return In 2026The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports confirm that the Indian Grand Prix will be included on the 2026 FIM MotoGP™️ calendar, moving to become a reserve event for 2025.

Operational circumstances have obliged the event to be delayed from its initial slot near the start of the 2025 calendar. With no available dates towards the end of the season, MotoGP™️ will therefore return to India in the early stages of 2026.

Both MotoGP™️ and InvestUP are working hard to bring MotoGP™️ back to Buddh International Circuit with a world-class event, and are committed to confirming India as a destination for global sporting events.

Our collaboration with InvestUP to bring MotoGP™️ back to India continues to lay fantastic foundations for the future and MotoGP™️ looks forward to racing in front of our incredible Indian fans as soon as possible.

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Bemsee: Round 7, Brands Hatch
Next article
36 nations invited to Spain for the Rookies Cup Selection Event

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Akrapovič Expands Its CFMOTO Range with New Exhaust

Aftermarket 0
Akrapovič has introduced an all-new exhaust to its range...

Herrin And Ducati Closing In On MotoAmerica Superbike Title As The Finale Beckons In New Jersey

Latest News 0
Josh Herrin Has A Big Points Lead As He...

Who’s Ready For An All-Out War In Battle For Mission King Of The Baggers Supremacy?

Latest News 0
Will It Be Harley’s Kyle Wyman Or Indian’s Troy...

Most Popular

Akrapovič Expands Its CFMOTO Range with New Exhaust

Aftermarket 0
Akrapovič has introduced an all-new exhaust to its range...

Herrin And Ducati Closing In On MotoAmerica Superbike Title As The Finale Beckons In New Jersey

Latest News 0
Josh Herrin Has A Big Points Lead As He...

Who’s Ready For An All-Out War In Battle For Mission King Of The Baggers Supremacy?

Latest News 0
Will It Be Harley’s Kyle Wyman Or Indian’s Troy...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Akrapovič Expands Its Cfmoto Range With New Exhaust

Akrapovič Expands Its CFMOTO Range with New Exhaust

Frank Duggan - 0