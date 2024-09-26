Tommy Bridewell to compete in Jerez WSBK round

Tommy Bridewell will once more compete on the world stage as he and the Honda Racing UK team will participate in the twelfth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship at Jerez, on 18-20 October.

This participation follows a successful wildcard entry at Cremona, during which the team gathered valuable data and information to share with the Honda racing network and solidified important relationships.

Prior to attending the Jerez round, the team will venture to the Spanish circuit to participate in a two-day test at the same venue, 2-3 October.

Team Manager Havier Beltran

Jerez presents another opportunity for us to compete on the world stage and follows a successful outing at Cremona, during which we were able to work closely with our HRC colleagues to further progress the Fireblade project. Ultimately all of our objectives were achieved and the data collected is extremely valuable. We are delighted to take the opportunity to go to Jerez and do the same once more.

#1 Tommy Bridewell

I love racing motorbikes so to get to go and have another go is another great opportunity to go out and race my bike. Jerez is a really good circuit too as it’s got a bit of everything, heavy braking with a slow first sector that then starts opening up and getting quicker and quicker. Going to Jerez for me is about continuing the work that we are doing, gathering information and doing the best that I can. I rode well at Cremona with the package that we were on and ultimately we will be a little bit better equipped with a slightly upgraded spec at Jerez. I want to go there and do as well as I can.