All to play for: the season finale lands at Donington Park

The final round of the 2024 R&G British Talent Cup is about to get underway – with 75 points up for grabs.

The time has come! The final round of the 2024 R&G British Talent Cup is about to begin at Donington Park, with a whopping 75 points still in play as the three-race weekend gets ready to decide the crown. After a weekend of two halves last time out, it’s still very much all to play for – although Lucas Brown (SENCAT Talent Team / Mortimer Racing) heads in with that 28-point lead.

That’s more than one race, but there are three so it’s far from done. Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) is the closest on the chase with that 28-point deficit, but he has close company from Ryan Frost (Fibre Tec Honda) and Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing), making it a likely four-rider fight for the title. Still, given the triple-header weekend, Filip Surowiak (Honda – Team City Lifting/RS Racing) is also in mathematical contention and it ain’t over till it’s over.

Brown’s season has been the most consistent, with only one DNF and three races off the podium. Brinton has more DNFs but also more wins than the points leader, three, whereas Frost has four victories but less podiums. Correa was the first winner of the season and heads in as the most recent but has been lacking the consistent podium charges of his key competitors. Together, that all creates an intriguing picture of the weekend ahead, where it’s now all or nothing in the final push for glory. Consistency remains key, but no margin can be left on the table now.

Our first visit to Donington this season teases a final showdown to remember too: Brinton won the first race and Frost the second. Brown, however, was on the podium – and if he repeats that he’ll be assured the crown. Will he wrap it up or is there another twist in store?

Three races, 75 points and the R&G British Talent Cup is on the line this weekend – and all against the stunning backdrop of Donington Park. Don’t miss it and head to the BTC YouTube channel to watch all the action!

